Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
24 Meals of Christmas and Hanukkah in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Palos Verdes Estates declares local emergency after landslide
Another portion of a Palos Verdes Estates cliff could fall at any time, prompting the city manager to issue a proclamation to keep the area closed to the public. The landslide occurred about 10 a.m. Friday along the coast near Rosita Place in the City of Palos Verdes Estates, adjacent to the city of Torrance.
WATCH: Insane California Landslide Completely Covers Truck
On Friday morning, a group of California residents was relaxing on a Palos Verdes beach when they heard a deafening rumbling. As the ground began to shake, the thunderous sound grew louder until it was as if the entire Earth was coming apart at the seams. Looking up, they saw the source of the noise: a massive portion of the cliff above had erupted, causing a landslide to cascade down the rock face toward the parking lot.
Gizmodo
Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year
More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
iheart.com
Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
California's most recent volcanic eruption rained ash for 300 miles
"No one can say when or where the next eruption will occur. We can only say that it will."
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
This City in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Arizona was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
The ‘Dark Watchers’ of California’s Big Sur Have Been Reported to Terrify Lonely Hikers for the Past 300 Years
Dark foggy mountainPhoto byPhoto by Little Visuals. The Santa Lucia Mountains are a rough mountain range on the Central Coast of California, positioned between Carmel and Cuyama River, apparently rising from the Pacific Ocean. Big Sur, the more rugged part of this mountainous area, also has the most thrilling scenery.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
Northern California restaurant reopens four years after devastating Camp Fire
"We've always had really good support."
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast
A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This Condition
California will provide a specific group of residents with $1,200 per month. The money will help them cope with inflation and other financial needs. It is another initiative to aid the state's most vulnerable citizens.
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
