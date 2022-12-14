ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Outsider.com

WATCH: Insane California Landslide Completely Covers Truck

On Friday morning, a group of California residents was relaxing on a Palos Verdes beach when they heard a deafening rumbling. As the ground began to shake, the thunderous sound grew louder until it was as if the entire Earth was coming apart at the seams. Looking up, they saw the source of the noise: a massive portion of the cliff above had erupted, causing a landslide to cascade down the rock face toward the parking lot.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

Strong Earthquake Strikes Off The Coast Of Baja California

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck off the coast of Baja, California, in Mexico on Tuesday (November 22) morning. The epicenter of the quake was about 20 miles southwest of Las Brisas in Baja, California, at a depth of 6.2 miles. The United States Geological Survey received...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marketplace.org

She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages

Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
CUPERTINO, CA

