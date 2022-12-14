On Friday morning, a group of California residents was relaxing on a Palos Verdes beach when they heard a deafening rumbling. As the ground began to shake, the thunderous sound grew louder until it was as if the entire Earth was coming apart at the seams. Looking up, they saw the source of the noise: a massive portion of the cliff above had erupted, causing a landslide to cascade down the rock face toward the parking lot.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO