New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
UCLA Lands Kent State QB Transfer Collin Schlee
While all eyes are on the Midwest for UCLA's quarterback recruiting in 2023, another Midwest product announced on Saturday he would be playing at UCLA. Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee just announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to UCLA. Schlee was on campus this week for an official...
Takeaways on how Browns maligned defense steps up, makes big plays in holding Ravens without a TD in 13-3 win
CLEVELAND -- It was not pretty, but the Cleveland Browns defense played their overall, best game of the season, holding the Ravens without a touchdown in the 13-3 win in front of 67,431 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The win improved the Browns record to 6-8 and to 3-2 in the AFC North. The Ravens drop to 9-5 (3-1 AFC North). The Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium next Saturday to play the New Orleans Saints in their final regular season home game.
Browns Find A Way In Defensive Slugfest, Beat Ravens 13-3
As the snow started to fall in First Energy Stadium, the Browns tightened up their defense en route to a 13-3 win in front of a raucous home crowd. The game was mired by misses from both kickers but the Browns' offense was the only one to find the end zone on the night when Deshaun Watson found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard pass with two minutes left in the third quarter. The touchdown capped a 12-play 76-yard drive that turned a 6-3 lead into a 13-3 lead that would be the final score of the night.
Mount Union falls short in Stagg Bowl 28-21
Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.
spectrumnews1.com
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field
CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
WKBN announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s top linemen award revealed
Watch the video to see this year’s award winners
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Cleveland Guardians say there will be no delays in Progressive Field renovations
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Team spokesman Curtis Danburg said there will be no delay in the renovations to Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Guardians. It was reported that the Guardians earlier this month changed the timeline on when the $435 million renovation project would start, delaying construction from the fourth quarter of 2022 until after the 2023 season.
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
Early-season upsets bring major changes to cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time this season there was a big upset in girls basketball, which caused the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 to undergo some major shuffling. In fact, there were two big upsets, and both of them involved Medina. Unfortunately for the Bees and coach...
Kent State graduate brings taste of New Orleans to Northeast Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — A Kent State graduate and former student athlete is serving up a taste of the south. What began as a food truck on campus has now grown into a pop-up kitchen in Akron. On West Market Street, you'll fund a funky little food kitchen that serves...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
This Is The Coldest City In Ohio
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
Ohio approves $30 million in Progressive Field upgrades: The Wake Up for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last January, the newly minted Guardians agreed to stay in Cleveland until 2036 as part of a $435 million upgrade deal to Progressive Field. Over 15 years, the city plans to pay...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
Ohio county has first bobcat sighting since 1850
The wildcat was reportedly caught on camera in a "remote area" of the park system, once on July 9 and also on Oct. 6.
WATCH: Tanker truck carrying 1.3K gallons of cooking oil overturns, 2 men ejected
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected from a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
