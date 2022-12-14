ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UCLA Lands Kent State QB Transfer Collin Schlee

While all eyes are on the Midwest for UCLA's quarterback recruiting in 2023, another Midwest product announced on Saturday he would be playing at UCLA. Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee just announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to UCLA. Schlee was on campus this week for an official...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Takeaways on how Browns maligned defense steps up, makes big plays in holding Ravens without a TD in 13-3 win

CLEVELAND -- It was not pretty, but the Cleveland Browns defense played their overall, best game of the season, holding the Ravens without a touchdown in the 13-3 win in front of 67,431 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium. The win improved the Browns record to 6-8 and to 3-2 in the AFC North. The Ravens drop to 9-5 (3-1 AFC North). The Browns return to FirstEnergy Stadium next Saturday to play the New Orleans Saints in their final regular season home game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Browns Find A Way In Defensive Slugfest, Beat Ravens 13-3

As the snow started to fall in First Energy Stadium, the Browns tightened up their defense en route to a 13-3 win in front of a raucous home crowd. The game was mired by misses from both kickers but the Browns' offense was the only one to find the end zone on the night when Deshaun Watson found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard pass with two minutes left in the third quarter. The touchdown capped a 12-play 76-yard drive that turned a 6-3 lead into a 13-3 lead that would be the final score of the night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Construction underway for José Ramírez baseball field

CLEVELAND — Guardian's third basemen José Ramírez is leaving a lasting legacy on Cleveland. Ramírez and the Cleveland Guardians Charities are gifting a new state-of-the-art turf baseball field. Nelvin Santiago, a Lincoln West high school freshman, gained a passion for playing baseball after his grandfather. “He...
CLEVELAND, OH
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
CLEVELAND, OH
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Slim Chickens Growing in Ohio with Opening in Canton

The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Celebrates Third Location in the State. December 15, 2022 // Franchising.com // CANTON, OH — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced its new restaurant opening at 4990 Fulton Dr. NW. Seasoned multi-unit operator, Ohio Slims, is at the forefront of the opening.
CANTON, OH
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
