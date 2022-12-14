As the snow started to fall in First Energy Stadium, the Browns tightened up their defense en route to a 13-3 win in front of a raucous home crowd. The game was mired by misses from both kickers but the Browns' offense was the only one to find the end zone on the night when Deshaun Watson found Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard pass with two minutes left in the third quarter. The touchdown capped a 12-play 76-yard drive that turned a 6-3 lead into a 13-3 lead that would be the final score of the night.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO