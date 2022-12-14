ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State DL transfer lands an offer from Louisville

Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Saturday while on an official visit with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago, who played his high...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever

It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check (football): Louisville by 2. —”We won’t flinch” has been the mantra for this Louisville volleyball team all season long. They showcased it once again on Thursday night, and now they’re one win away from a national championship. —You can check out the full U...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville true freshman Maurice Turner 'came out of his shell' in bowl game

BOSTON - Maurice Turner was a multi-positional player at Douglas, Ga., Coffee High School where he had 948 yards all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Turner signed with the University of Louisville last December because the Cardinals wanted to play him at running back and last June in an interview with Cardinal Authority, Turner projected that he could "be a pretty good running back."
LOUISVILLE, KY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt HC Fisher and Players Reflect on Final Four Loss to Louisville

OMAHA, Neb. — Pitt fell in heartbreaking fashion to Louisville in five sets Thursday night in the Final Four at CHI Health Center. For the Panthers (31-4) this makes it back-to-back losses in the Final Four, as they lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in four sets last year. It is also the second straight loss to the Cardinals (31-2), as they lost in three sets on Nov. 18 in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Dawn Coleman Court

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
News Now Warsaw

Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
LEESBURG, IN
WTHR

INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship

Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy