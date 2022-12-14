Read full article on original website
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Penn State DL transfer lands an offer from Louisville
Penn State defensive lineman transfer Rodney McGraw, who played in five games this season for the Nittany Lions, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Saturday while on an official visit with the Cardinals. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound McGraw is a native of Chicago, who played his high...
Louisville football hosting its largest group of recruits ever
It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.
Aggressive Louisville defense nets seven sacks, stones Cincinnati in Fenway Bowl victory
BOSTON - University of Louisville defensive line coach Mark Ivey had blood on his forehead during pregame warmups on Saturday in the Fenway Bowl after bringing the intensity and getting his players hyped during the pregame for the contest against Cincinnati. Ivey was popped in the head by one of...
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (football): Louisville by 2. —”We won’t flinch” has been the mantra for this Louisville volleyball team all season long. They showcased it once again on Thursday night, and now they’re one win away from a national championship. —You can check out the full U...
Louisville true freshman Maurice Turner 'came out of his shell' in bowl game
BOSTON - Maurice Turner was a multi-positional player at Douglas, Ga., Coffee High School where he had 948 yards all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Turner signed with the University of Louisville last December because the Cardinals wanted to play him at running back and last June in an interview with Cardinal Authority, Turner projected that he could "be a pretty good running back."
thedailyhoosier.com
After ugly loss to Kansas, it’s time to reset expectations for IU basketball
After Indiana was run off the court at Phog Allen Fieldhouse Saturday in a 22-point loss to Kansas, it’s time for a zoom-out. It’s time to reset expectations for this team. That’s not to say IU fans should give up all hope for this season, nor that the big-picture goals are now unattainable.
TRANSCRIPT: Kenny Payne following Louisville's win over Florida A&M
Louisville defeated Florida A&M, 61-55, on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum Center.The Cardinals have won two straight to improve to 2-9 on the season. Following the game, Payne spoke about the victory, the play of Sydney Curry, and more. Check out the full transcript below. (Opening Statement) “First of...
The Peegs Podcast: The Morning After Kansas
Indiana had a week to prep for Kansas but didn't remotely play like it in an 84-62 loss. We break down IU's ugly defeat and look at where the Hoosiers go from here.
No. 1 Texas wins women's volleyball national title in dominating 3-0 victory over No. 2 Louisville
Texas 22-year women’s volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott, in his sixth national championship match, said he wanted this one more than any of his previous trips because of how special he considers this year’s team. After saving two set points in the third set, the Longhorns closed out a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt HC Fisher and Players Reflect on Final Four Loss to Louisville
OMAHA, Neb. — Pitt fell in heartbreaking fashion to Louisville in five sets Thursday night in the Final Four at CHI Health Center. For the Panthers (31-4) this makes it back-to-back losses in the Final Four, as they lost to the Wisconsin Badgers in four sets last year. It is also the second straight loss to the Cardinals (31-2), as they lost in three sets on Nov. 18 in Louisville.
Card Chronicle
NCAA Volleyball Final 4 Open Thread: Louisville vs Pittsburgh
Let’s win this rubber match and punch our ticket for Saturday night.
wdrb.com
Louisville doctors and survivors warn about the potential signs of an aneurysm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A silent killer claimed the life of a nationally known sports writer. Grant Wahl died from an aneurysm while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl’s wife, Dr. Céline Gounder, said “Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” she wrote on her husband’s website, referring to the wall that surrounds the heart.
Wave 3
Dawn Coleman Court
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Lori Janes was hoping to hold onto a gift card to her favorite store, but a coworker in the game stole it. Century-old Clarksville bakery thankful for loyal customers. Updated: 4 hours ago.
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
INDOT opens 12 miles of new Interstate 69 north of Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Interstate 69 now reaches into Johnson County. The Indiana Department of Transportation officially opened 12 miles of the interstate project on Friday. With the opening, Interstate 69 now extends from Evansville north to SR 144, just inside the Johnson County line. The first traffic signal north...
1987: WRTV intern takes paintball hit in the name of journalism
Michele Teague interned with WRTV from September 1987 through May 1988. She frequently worked with longtime WRTV consumer reporter Barbara Boyd.
wdrb.com
Actor, director Ethan Hawke spotted at Louisville brunch spot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actor, director and producer Ethan Hawke was spotted at a local brunch spot. He stopped by Morning Fork on Frankfort Avenue earlier this week. The restaurant posted photos to its Facebook page, saying "You never know who you will see at Morning Fork!" Hawke has been...
Wave 3
Downtown Louisville vacant lots, properties set to be renovated
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Empty parking lots and vacant buildings are scattered all over Louisville, but now some of them are being turned into social centers to try to rejuvenate downtown. Mayor Greg Fischer says the old Brown Brothers Cadillac Dealership and a JCTC parking lot our among some of...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s Abigail Pittman earns full-ride scholarship
Noblesville High School senior Abigail Pittman and her family were surprised to learn that she won the prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship, which provides a four-year, full-ride scholarship to any college or university in Indiana. She is the daughter of Julie and Craig Pittman and plans to study environmental science and urban planning. She is still deciding where she will attend college.
cbs4indy.com
‘This Must Be the Place’; Indy woman named Indiana’s top new Airbnb host
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman’s cozy near east side rental has earned her Airbnb bragging rights. Thanks to her 1-bedroom 1-bath home in the Cottage Home neighborhood, Amy Lapka has been named the 2022 top new Airbnb host for the entire state of Indiana. “Welcome to our quirky...
