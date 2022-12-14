It's the first weekend of hosting prospects on campus as the University of Louisville football coach for Jeff Brohm. Check that, Brohm is making it the biggest and perhaps the best. The Cardinals are hosting more than 25 official visitors on campus, including at least nine transfer prospects and around 18 high school prospects. Several prospects were on campus Thursday and Friday with a majority on campus Saturday and a couple coming in on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO