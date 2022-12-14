Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Goes Holiday Shopping in the Perfect Oversized Plaid Coat
Jennifer Lopez loves a theme. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer has been delivering one festive, cozy look after another in the past several weeks, and her latest ensemble is proof of just how stylish winter dressing can be. Lopez was seen walking around Beverly Hills yesterday—potentially doing some last-minute holiday...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Wintry Puffer Vest with Oversized Cargo Pants
Jennifer Lopez wore her warm-weather spin on an après-ski look. The multi-hyphenate was spotted arriving at a studio in Hollywood yesterday, where she wore a sporty outfit comprised of different shades of wintry whites. The "Jenny From the Block" singer layered a shimmering, sleeveless puffy vest over a white long-sleeved shirt. She finished the look with a pair of baggy tan sweatpants with cargo-style pockets, as well as taupe boots with white lug soles.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Got a Text from Prince William On-Camera After His Oprah Interview
The second volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries dove into their decision to sit down with Oprah for a bombshell interview, but it also featured some pretty interesting BTS footage. First of all, viewers got an inside look at Meghan Markle reading Buckingham Palace's statement about the interview...
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Shares the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy in Her TikTok Debut
Rihanna is introducing her beautiful boy to the world. The superstar has shared the first look at her son, who she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed last May. She dropped the surprise clip on her brand-new TikTok account after joining the app this morning. In one hour, the singer has already gathered six million followers for her brand new account.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Wore the Same Unique Bomber Jacket as Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber is taking a style cue from one of her best friends and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. Yesterday, the Rhode founder stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing a black iteration of a puff bomber jacket that first appeared in Loewe's fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Earlier this week, Jenner shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing the same jacket, though she sported a forest green version.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber's Holiday Look Includes a Candy Cane-Inspired Manicure
Hailey Bieber is ringing in the holidays with a festive spin on her glazed donut nails. The model shared a look at her latest nightlife look on Instagram, as she dressed in a sultry look that gives perfect inspiration for a season of holiday parties. The Rhode founder chose a timeless micro-mini LBD by Miu Miu, which featured a square neckline, a row of gold buttons, and a strip of white satin fabric at the hem. She paired the dress with patent-leather knee-high boots and a large furry tie-front coat, worn open and falling to her knees.
Harper's Bazaar
Pippa Middleton Matches Older Sister Kate in a Wine-Colored Coat Dress
Pippa Middleton seems to be finding fashion inspiration in a quintessential staple often seen in her older sister's wardrobe. Tonight, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as royal-in-law Zara Phillips, for the Together at Christmas carol service, hosted by Princess Kate. Pippa's...
