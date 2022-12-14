Big Joe Forklifts will re-enter the Canadian market effective Jan. 1, 2023. Big Joe Forklifts has announced its plan to return to the Canadian market for the first time since 2009 through the newly formed Big Joe Canada. The initial launch will ensure Big Joe equipment is readily available through a network of material handling dealerships across most Canadian provinces with whom Big Joe Canada has already partnered. This network will continue to grow to ensure that support for the Big Joe product line is second to none as it continues to expand into new market segments including lithium-powered sit-down forklifts and autonomous vehicles over the years to come.

