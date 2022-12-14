NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Emmy and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors show on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, the league announced Friday. Clarkson, 40, will be the first woman to host the primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The show will air live at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall, three days before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale,...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO