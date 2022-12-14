NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Related
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Practice on Dec. 16
Watch Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Kelly Clarkson to host NFL Honors on Feb. 9
Emmy and Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors show on Feb. 9 in Phoenix, the league announced Friday. Clarkson, 40, will be the first woman to host the primetime awards special that recognizes the NFL's best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The show will air live at 9 p.m. ET from Symphony Hall, three days before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale,...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Cold-Weather Memories
"Worst on sidelines not playing was ’07 NFC Championship for sure as we saw with Tom (Coughlin’s) face and the rest of our bodies," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said ahead of this week's cold-weather game vs. the Rams.
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
841
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0