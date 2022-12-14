NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Related
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Cold-Weather Memories
"Worst on sidelines not playing was ’07 NFC Championship for sure as we saw with Tom (Coughlin’s) face and the rest of our bodies," Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said ahead of this week's cold-weather game vs. the Rams.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Play of Rookie Lineman Zach Tom
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke in glowing terms of rookie offensive lineman Zach Tom on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Green Bay Packers Running Back Drills on Dec. 16
Watch the Green Bay Packers' running backs go through drills before this week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints
Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the sidelines in the first quarter of the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
