Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word
Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
Housing investors flock towards Obama Presidential Center causing gentrification woes: Investigation
The Illinois Answers Project took a closer look at who is buying property in the nearby South Shore neighborhood.
Three teams vie for chance to develop city-owned lots along 63rd Street
Three teams of designers and developers are vying for the role of redeveloping several vacant, city-owned lots along 63rd Street in Woodlawn. In a community meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, city planner Justin Peterson described the sites as the first step in the city’s decade-long vision for developing this corridor of 63rd Street, expanding retail services and affordable housing in the community.
blockclubchicago.org
Closed Sears Site In Austin To Get $100 Million Medical Facility, Grocery Store, Townhomes And Apartments, Neighbors Told
AUSTIN — Redevelopment plans on the site of a former West Side Sears store and other nearby vacant land have expanded to include a 62,000-square-foot medical facility, officials told residents Wednesday night. Residents have waited years for the now-demolished Sears at North and Harlem avenues to be replaced with...
Chicago Claims Its 22-Year “Transformation” Plan Revitalized 25,000 Homes. The Math Doesn't Add Up.
Despite the padded figures it gave to federal regulators, the Chicago Housing Authority is not finished fulfilling its obligations to build homes and redevelop communities where its high-rises once stood.
fox32chicago.com
New food hub on Chicago's West Side going above and beyond to support residents
CHICAGO - A new kind of food bank just opened on Chicago's West Side where the mantra is "food is medicine." Bethel New Life, a community wellness hub in the Austin neighborhood, welcomed the addition of a new food pantry Friday. They want to make sure that residents nearby have...
rogersedgereporter.com
Sink or swim for local small businesses residing in Rogers Park, Edgewater
The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected small businesses in Rogers Park, forcing many to shut down multiple locations or altogether. Now with inflation on the rise, the struggles small businesses are experiencing have no end in sight. Local initiatives such as “Alderman’s Table” and “On The Map” were created to...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Family's Chicago property taxes increase 440 percent; small apartment complex in bankruptcy danger
A Chicago family said their latest property tax bill increased 440% and now their modest apartment complex could go bankrupt.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
Chicago Extends Application Deadline to Receive $500 in Aid. Here's to Know About the Program
Chicago's new assistance program is offering eligible city residents $500 cash payments with a fresh application deadline. Residents looking to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 now have until to Dec. 31 to do so, according to the Chicago Department of Family and Support Services. The one-time payments will...
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible Bankruptcy
A Chicago family who owns an apartment building has found themselves facing a shocking 440% property tax increase. Michael Markellos, who owns a 10-unit complex with his mother, will now owe $17,494 in property taxes for a one-bedroom apartment for one year.
Chicago tent builder says city will no longer remove shelters housing the homeless
The man who’s been buying orange tents for Chicago’s homeless population says the city will no longer threaten to remove them. The Department of Family and Support Services has stopped attaching red tags to the tents indicating the city will remove the tents on a certain date, says Andy Robledo. He met with department leadership more than a week ago on the issue.
chicagocrusader.com
New state law, reassessments and controversial TIF funds result in higher taxes for most property owners
As property tax bills land in Cook County mailboxes over the coming days, businesses and homeowners will likely find higher bills with some gentrifying Latino neighborhoods in Chicago seeing eye-popping increases of nearly 46%, according to a Treasurer’s Office analysis of 1.8 million tax bills. The analysis, which examined...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CBS News
Fire destroys several businesses in downtown Lyons
On Thursday morning, a fire ripped through businesses in downtown Lyons. Firefighters got it out, but not before it gutted the building.
'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
wcbu.org
Statewide: Growing concerns over food deserts
Grocery store closures happen everywhere. But in some lower income and minority neighborhoods, the impact can be devastating. Activists argue companies are purposely disinvesting in these communities. We hear more on Statewide. This week:. * A reporter tells the story of United Airlines Flight 553, which crashed into a southwest...
Comments / 1