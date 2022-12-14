ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Crusader Newspaper

Concordia Place Apartment residents demand written renovation plans from new owners they say have gone back on their word

Residents of the Concordia Place Apartments and Rev. Cameron Barnes, a Ninth Ward aldermanic candidate, are holding a press conference 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th, at 13037 S. Daniel Drive, to demand transparency, accountability and a written agreement of the promised renovations made by the new owners who have now retracted their agreements.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Three teams vie for chance to develop city-owned lots along 63rd Street

Three teams of designers and developers are vying for the role of redeveloping several vacant, city-owned lots along 63rd Street in Woodlawn. In a community meeting on Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, city planner Justin Peterson described the sites as the first step in the city’s decade-long vision for developing this corridor of 63rd Street, expanding retail services and affordable housing in the community.
CHICAGO, IL
rogersedgereporter.com

Sink or swim for local small businesses residing in Rogers Park, Edgewater

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected small businesses in Rogers Park, forcing many to shut down multiple locations or altogether. Now with inflation on the rise, the struggles small businesses are experiencing have no end in sight. Local initiatives such as “Alderman’s Table” and “On The Map” were created to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint

As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
wcbu.org

Statewide: Growing concerns over food deserts

Grocery store closures happen everywhere. But in some lower income and minority neighborhoods, the impact can be devastating. Activists argue companies are purposely disinvesting in these communities. We hear more on Statewide. This week:. * A reporter tells the story of United Airlines Flight 553, which crashed into a southwest...
CHICAGO, IL

