ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

By Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214Txr_0jiLTtEx00

Dec 11, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions

When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse

This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
BUFFALO, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh

Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The AFC-leading Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen lost control of the ball, but a replay review showed he crossed the goal line before fumbling. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass’ field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow. Allen threw four touchdown passes to increase his career total to 171 (including one receiving), and tie former Miami quarterback Dan Marino for the most by an NFL player in the first five seasons of his career.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

432
Followers
3K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy