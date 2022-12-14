NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills

Related
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph takes shot at his team: 'I love this team, well at least my teammates'
It is hard to fault Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph for being a little bitter. After signing a one-year contract extension and expecting to compete for the starting job, he was completely lost in the shuffle in training camp and the preseason and has been inactive all season long. But...
NFL Analysis Network
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin
Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Comeback king Vikings set NFL rally record in win vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history by erasing a 33-point deficit to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Look: Weather Conditions For Bills-Dolphins Game Are Getting Worse
This Saturday evening's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins could be heavily impacted by the weather. It's been reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo that 18-22 inches of snow could hit the area from Friday to Monday. To make matters worse, the heaviest snow in Orchard Park is expected to fall during the actual game.
Bills ready, happy to face Dolphins in snowy matchup: 'We can't wait' (video)
Whether they like it or not, it’s going to be a snowy one on Saturday. The Bills (10-3) and Dolphins (8-5) had their contest moved back a day from the traditional NFL Sunday so that they can faceoff in a prime-time matchup. In doing so, the league put kickoff...
A radio host said snowy Buffalo shouldn't have a team. Bills fans got the last laugh
Sure, the rest of the U.S. rags on us when the snow piles up in Buffalo. But to say that Buffalo shouldn't have a football team because of the bad weather? We'll fight back. The Miami Dolphins are in Buffalo for a Saturday night game at Highmark Stadium. The weather forecast has many 'Fins fans wringing their hands, though: Western New York could see several feet of snow.
Bills clinch 4th straight playoff berth; beat Dolphins 32-29
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass hit a 25-yard field goal as time expired, and the Buffalo Bills clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth on a snow-slick field in rallying to a 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. The AFC-leading Bills (11-3) overcame a 29-21 deficit by scoring on their final two drives. Josh Allen tied the game with a 5-yard pass to Dawson Knox and the quarterback then leaped over the line for a 2-point conversion to tie the game at 29 with 9:02 remaining. Allen lost control of the ball, but a replay review showed he crossed the goal line before fumbling. Allen then oversaw a 15-play, 86-yard drive that ate up the final 5:56 to set up Bass’ field goal, which led to numerous Bills players diving head-first to slide in the snow. Allen threw four touchdown passes to increase his career total to 171 (including one receiving), and tie former Miami quarterback Dan Marino for the most by an NFL player in the first five seasons of his career.
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
Let's open up the Giants mailbag and see what's on people's minds this week.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
‘Snow Bowl’ Bills vs. Dolphins: 3 to Watch (Along with Weather) in Week 15
As the Buffalo Bills prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15 of the 2022 season, Bills Central highlights three players on whom Bills Mafia fans might want to keep watch.
WGRZ TV
PHOTOS: Bills fans tailgate before prime-time Dolphins game
Buffalo Bills fans tailgate outside Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Watch Bills fans dig their seats out from under the snow ahead of Dolphins game
Bills Mafia, you may want to get into Highmark Stadium early for tonght’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Getting to your seat for any pregame festivities will be important, but it’s not going to be easy to get to your seat as Buffalo Bills fans will have to dig the snow out of their seats ahead of tonight’s AFC East matchup against Miami.
Bills 'Open Doors' to OBJ Signing, Says GM
"We haven't closed any doors," Bills GM Brandon Beane says of the idea of signing OBJ.
Yardbarker
Dolphins vs. Bills game could receive two inches of snow per hour during game time
The Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins game on Saturday night is a major matchup for the AFC East title and playoff positioning. However, the result is expected to be heavily affected by mother nature instead more so than the talents of star players like Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa. Bills...
Bills vs. Dolphins: Final injury reports
Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 15 matchup at Highmark Stadium:. S Elijah Campbell (concussion) QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) RB Jeff Wilson (hip) OL Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee) Will play. LB Elandon Roberts (ribs) TE Durham Smythe (quad/knee) WR Tyreek...
The Greeneville Sun
