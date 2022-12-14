Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC has broken ground on its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility, located in Hebron, Ohio. The Houston-based company says the new facility, which received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) in April, will recycle postuse plastics otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. The plant will span 25 acres and utilize an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company says will make it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 90,000 tons of materials per year.

HEBRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO