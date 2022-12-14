Read full article on original website
Related
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
ODOW surveys show record walleye hatch again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake Erie trawl surveys by the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s fisheries biologists have shown an unprecedented fifth straight year of record hatches of walleye around Lake Erie. While the yellow perch numbers are still low, a rapid growth rate of the perch stocks have been a cause for optimism.
WHIZ
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
Why are flags flying half-staff in Ohio?
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff.
toledocitypaper.com
U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL
After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
Ohio mayors urge governor to reject flavored tobacco bill, claiming ‘home rule’ is in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Mayors Alliance is urging state lawmakers to respect the Ohio constitution and home rule. The alliance, made up of Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors, is rallying behind Columbus after several attempts by state officials to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. One such effort is the […]
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
cleveland19.com
How is he still alive? Ohio troopers release impaired driver statistics for 2022 (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) released dash camera video of a driver who nearly killed himself in September, as a way to highlight the dangers of impaired driving. The video from Mahoning County shows an SUV all over the road, then off the road nearly clipping...
Recycling Today
Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on plastic recycling facility in Ohio
Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC has broken ground on its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility, located in Hebron, Ohio. The Houston-based company says the new facility, which received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) in April, will recycle postuse plastics otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. The plant will span 25 acres and utilize an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company says will make it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 90,000 tons of materials per year.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Massive’ relief bill sends funding to state’s senior care providers
A number of “long-awaited” aging and health policy proposals passed the Ohio Legislature Thursday as part of a “massive” $6 billion relief bill, providing increased funding for aging services and care providers. Substitute House Bill 45 was passed unanimously out of the Ohio Senate early Thursday...
End-of-the-year remarks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
On Friday, we talked with Governor Mike DeWine about Ohio's good moments this year and what's ahead in 2023.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
Distracted drivers beware: stronger regulations await Gov. DeWine's signature
In the waning days of the legislative session, the Ohio General Assembly moved ahead with a stronger set of laws designed to curb distracted driving crashes across the state.
Sidney Daily News
Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits
This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
cleveland.com
Ohio lawmakers pass $6 billion spending bill. Here’s where the money goes
COLUMBUS – The General Assembly passed a mammoth spending bill after 5 a.m. Thursday at the tail end of a marathon session, doling out nearly $6 billion of mostly federal funds to cap off the biennial legislative session. The legislation came together in some of the last working hours...
sciotopost.com
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WKBW-TV
Trail camera captures photos of bobcat last seen in Ohio county nearly 200 years ago
CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said. "Typically bobcats like more natural areas, thicker...
Comments / 0