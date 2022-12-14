ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
WHIZ

Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
NBC4 Columbus

Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
Recycling Today

Freepoint Eco-Systems breaks ground on plastic recycling facility in Ohio

Freepoint Eco-Systems LLC has broken ground on its first commercial-scale advanced plastics recycling facility, located in Hebron, Ohio. The Houston-based company says the new facility, which received International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC Plus) in April, will recycle postuse plastics otherwise destined for landfills or incineration. The plant will span 25 acres and utilize an existing 260,000-square-foot warehouse, which the company says will make it one of the largest advanced recycling facilities in the world, capable of recycling 90,000 tons of materials per year.
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language

Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

‘Massive’ relief bill sends funding to state’s senior care providers

A number of “long-awaited” aging and health policy proposals passed the Ohio Legislature Thursday as part of a “massive” $6 billion relief bill, providing increased funding for aging services and care providers. Substitute House Bill 45 was passed unanimously out of the Ohio Senate early Thursday...
Sidney Daily News

Connecting Ohio veterans with PACT Act benefits

This summer we passed the Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, named in honor of Ohioan Heath Robinson. It’s the most comprehensive expansion of benefits for veterans who faced toxic exposure in our country’s history. And we couldn’t have done it without veterans and their families. I...
