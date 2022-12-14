Google has begun beta testing new support for driver’s licenses and state ID cards for the Wallet app on Android – but only if you live in the state of Maryland. It’s been a while since we’ve last seen the digital ID feature. It was first revealed all the way back in May during the Google IO event as part of revitalizing the long-neglected Wallet app. According to a Google Support page (opens in new tab), the feature will be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (better known as the TSA) “at some supporting airports” although it doesn’t say which ones. However, the TSA has a full list of participating airports (opens in new tab) on its website from across the United States including Maryland’s own Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO