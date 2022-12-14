Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Digital Trust Digest: This Week’s Must-Know News
The Digital Trust Digest is a curated overview of the week’s top cybersecurity news. Here are five things you need to know this week. The world is changing for CISOs. Amid the labor shortage, geopolitical conflict, and the rise in supply chain attacks, the pressure is on for CISOs to make good on increased budgets and provide tangible wins for their organizations.
Meet WeSecureApp at Nasscom-DSCI AISS 2022
The next edition of the Annual Information Security Summit is finally happening offline on December 20, 21 & 22. Over the last decade and even more, AISS has witnessed increasingly compelling, relevant plus the most futuristic content. Some multiple factors and contexts shape the whole event every year. The team endeavors to cover the entire spectrum of Cyber Security and Data Protection. No wonder the industry contributes immensely to continue and shape its journey in the tech domain.
Apple patent points to MacBook keys that change dynamically
For its next trick, Apple might be working on keyboards for its MacBooks that change the appearance and functionality of their keys dynamically, depending on context – so the A key could instantly transform into a 9 key, for example. This comes from a patent spotted by Patently Apple...
MSI is waiting until next year to announce its 7900 XTX and 7900 XT GPUs
Recap: AMD launched the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT last Tuesday and all their regular board partners participated, bar one. MSI was conspicuously absent and has almost entirely ignored the new generation, prompting fans to ask when the company plans on releasing its custom designs for the GPUs.
WunderTrading: The Best Platform for Copy Trading Crypto
The crypto industry is incredibly complex and notoriously hard to predict. Forecasts from so-called industry experts are often wildly inaccurate. Despite this fact, many traders manage to achieve consistent profitability by following their unique strategies that work better than what many experts are using. If you want to achieve the same results, but do not have the talent or dedication required, simply use copy trading solutions.
G20 Countries to Build Crypto Policy Consensus for Better Global Regulation – Regulation Bitcoin News
The G20 countries aim to build a policy consensus on crypto assets for better global regulation. “After the crypto meltdown which we have seen recently, it is clear that we need internationally agreed standards on regulation,” said the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’s deputy managing director, Gita Gopinath.
Outshined But Not Lifeless As Dev Activity Sees Continued Acceleration
Solana was scrutinized extensively after speculations appeared connecting it to the bankrupt FTX. The network’s perception of FTX was drastically altered by the occurrence, and the resulting fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) proved challenging to dispel. Almost 9% of the token’s value was wiped out today, perhaps because of...
Google Wallet will soon host your digital driver’s license, but only in one state
Google has begun beta testing new support for driver’s licenses and state ID cards for the Wallet app on Android – but only if you live in the state of Maryland. It’s been a while since we’ve last seen the digital ID feature. It was first revealed all the way back in May during the Google IO event as part of revitalizing the long-neglected Wallet app. According to a Google Support page (opens in new tab), the feature will be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (better known as the TSA) “at some supporting airports” although it doesn’t say which ones. However, the TSA has a full list of participating airports (opens in new tab) on its website from across the United States including Maryland’s own Baltimore/Washington International Airport.
HTC Reveals First Image of Its Upcoming MR Headset for Consumers & It’s Aiming to Compete with Meta – Road to VR
HTC today unveiled the first official image of the headset it’s been teasing over the past few months. The company is also apparently looking to re-enter the consumer XR space with the unnamed device, which it’s set to further detail at CES on January 5th. As reported in...
Patch Tuesday: Two zero-day flaws in Windows need immediate attention
Microsoft’s December Patch Tuesday updated delivers 59 fixes, including two zero-days (CVE-2022-44698 and CVE-2022-44710) that require immediate attention on the Windows platform. This is a network focused update (TCP/IP and RDP) that will require significant testing with an emphasis on ODBC connections, Hyper-V systems, Kerberos authentication, and printing (both local and remote).
Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
Magic Eden is trying to dial up the engagement on its platform at a time when the digital assets market as a whole is undergoing a downturn. The Solana-based NFT marketplace has announced a loyalty rewards initiative to entice the buyers of digital collectibles. The feature will fetch users five ‘Magic Points’ for every trade worth SOL 1. As per today’s market rate, Solana (SOL) is trading at $14 (roughly Rs. 1,170). As users collect more Magic Points, the platform will upgrade them to complete all loyalty tiers.
Amazon Acquires Rights to Warhammer 40,000; Henry Cavill To Star and EP
Warhammer 40,000 shows and films have found a new home. Amazon Studios recently announced it had secured global rights to all media for Warhammer 40K in the company’s first deal of its kind for IP of this scale, per the Warhammer Community official website. Henry Cavill will also star...
Japanese Government To Ease 30% Crypto Tax Requirement
Presently Japanese crypto firms pay a set 30% corporate tax rate on their holdings, regardless of whether or not they made a profit. Due to this stringent tax law over the past years, some local crypto firms reportedly chose to move their business elsewhere. This development has impacted the country’s...
Binance Proof-of-Reserves Auditor Mazars Pauses Work Temporarily for Crypto Clients: Report
Mazars, the auditing firm working with major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has paused all work for clients in the crypto industry, news outlet Coindesk reported on Friday, citing an emailed statement from Binance. “Mazars has indicated that they will temporarily pause their work with all of their crypto clients globally, which...
U.S. Blacklists YMTC, 21 Chinese Companies on AI Threat
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Commerce Department is blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) and more than 20 other Chinese chipmakers suspected of an AI threat to U.S. national security. The Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and...
Know Yourself, Know your Enemy: Diversity means Security
Covid-19 has created a new urgency for cyber security solutions in Asia. By Nora Cao, Director of Cyber Security & Privacy Affairs, Public Affairs & Communications Department, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. The ideas of ancient philosophers around the world seem more relevant to our lives than ever. The ancient Greek...
Wireless infrastructure timing solved – Electronic Products
There’s a huge precision timing opportunity based on today’s higher system density and complexity. Precision timing, especially addressing application segments such as electric vehicles/advanced driver assistance systems (EV/ADAS), 5G, IoT, mobile, and the cloud. SiTime Corp.’s new precision timing platform, Elite RF, not only simplifies the timing architecture in the wireless infrastructure, but the Elite RF Super-TCXO also delivers higher bandwidth and lower latency — critical factors for 5G and satellite communications.
Honor 80 GT, Honor 80 Pro Flat Screen Variant Spotted on 3C Certification Website; December Launch Expected
Honor 80 series, which includes the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 SE, was recently launched in China. According to a recent report, a couple of new models could be on their way for the Honor 80 series. Two new Honor phones, believed to be the Honor 80 GT and a flat screen variant of the Honor 80 Pro, have been reportedly spotted on the China’s Compulsory Certification (3C) website. Notably, the original Honor 80 Pro launched with a curved display.
