The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) has announced a Light Monitor Grant Program to provide devices to enable the monitoring of visible artificial light at night. While the grant is prioritized to applicants located in areas listed in the United Nations list of least developed countries, these devices can be purchased for use by dark sky advocates everywhere to evaluate how dark is their night sky. The Morongo Basin Conservation Association – or MBCA – has committed to purchasing several of these meters and intend to use within the Morongo Basin.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO