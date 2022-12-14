Read full article on original website
z1077fm.com
Two Yucca Valley pedestrian improvement projects move forward
On Monday the 16th the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project kicked off. The Town of Yucca Valley has committed to upgrading the stretch of road for pedestrian safety purposes while complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and will include the creation sidewalks with ramps and gutters. Construction has begun on the first part of the Onaga Trail project, which will see work being done between Acoma Trail and Grand Ave.
z1077fm.com
Mojave Basin Conservation Assoc. to buy light pollution monitors for dark sky evaluation
The International Dark Sky Association (IDA) has announced a Light Monitor Grant Program to provide devices to enable the monitoring of visible artificial light at night. While the grant is prioritized to applicants located in areas listed in the United Nations list of least developed countries, these devices can be purchased for use by dark sky advocates everywhere to evaluate how dark is their night sky. The Morongo Basin Conservation Association – or MBCA – has committed to purchasing several of these meters and intend to use within the Morongo Basin.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Barstow, CA: Construction project to replace the North First Avenue Bridge over Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railyard expected to begin in late January 2023.
Sources: San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, City of Barstow and California Department of Transportation (Information) Pictures: San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and City of Barstow (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Construction project to replace the North First Avenue Bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railyard is expected to begin in late...
recordgazette.net
Banning drops security agreement for homeless village, in favor of caseworkers
Security guards are not in a capacity to provide social work and case management, the city of Banning has concluded. Banning has decided to forgo paying for a security firm to oversee Opportunity Village, the transitional housing program that helps get people off the streets, and hire up to four full-time case managers instead.
Nearly 400 people attend Rapid Response emergency hiring event for laid off UFI workers
VICTORVILLE – San Bernardino County’s Rapid Response hiring event, December 8, had nearly 400 people turnout for the event aimed at providing employment options for laid off United Furniture Industries (UFI) workers. The mass layoff made national headlines last month, after 2,700 workers were terminated two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.
zachnews.net
Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.
Sources: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599 and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information) Needles, California: Residence in the neighborhood off of Bailey Avenue we’re awaken to motorcycles, sirens and cheers as members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2599, deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus greeted kids and their families to new toys on Saturday, December 17th, 2022.
z1077fm.com
Blood Drive in Yucca Valley tomorrow (12/17) at Center for Healthy Generations
Blood is desperately needed in the Morongo Basin. To that end, Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow (December 17) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Center for Healthy Generations located at 57121 Sunnyslope Dr in Yucca Valley. Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood.
southarkansassun.com
San Bernardino County Votes To Split From California, Form Own State
Residents of San Bernardino County voted to consider splitting from California and forming their own state. An advisory ballot proposal was already approved and officials are now studying the possibility of secession, says newsbreak.com. San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles, is the fifth most populous in California and...
Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan
A new parking plan was implemented at Acrisure Arena on Thursday, after facing major traffic and parking issues on opening night Wednesday. “We heard on the news that there was some challenges last night with parking and people missing the show so we made it a point to get here early," said local resident Dave The post Doobie Brothers attendees avoid traffic frenzy at Acrisure Arena amid new parking plan appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coachella To Potentially Become A Blue Zone City
Around the world there are a handful of so-called Blue Zone cities. Those are areas where the population is expected to be healthier and live longer than average, and the city of Coachella could soon earn that title. A study is underway to help determine how to make the City...
z1077fm.com
Basic Allowance Housing rates going up for 29 Palms military compensation packages
The Basic Allowance Housing rates will be increased in 2023. The Department of Defense announced the 2023 The Basic Allowance Housing rates, or BAH rates, yesterday (December 14), and say that they will increase by an average of 12.1 percent. BAH rates are part of military compensation packages for officer living in certain residential areas near military bases, and ensure that enlisted officers can afford to live in these areas, regardless of market forces.
Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night
Officials at Acrisure Arena have released a parking plan for Thursday's Doobie Brothers event. Wednesday's opening night event at Acrisure Arena was marred with issues of parking and traffic along Varner Road. Some visitors tell News Channel 3 it took over an hour to park. Traffic into the arena area continued as long as an The post Acrisure Arena sets parking plan for Doobie Brothers event after troubled opening night appeared first on KESQ.
South Coast AQMD issues no-burn alert for Sunday
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Capital One Agrees to Payout, Policy Changes to Settle Lawsuit
(CNS) – Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced Thursday. The McLean, Virginia-based financial institution was sued by district attorney’s offices in Riverside, Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa...
iheart.com
Here’s Why San Bernardino County Hopes To Leave California
The largest county in the United States has voted to leave California. San Bernardino, the largest geographic county in America, and the 14th largest by population, with more than two million people, voted in the November election to study the possibility of secession from California and forming their own state.
z1077fm.com
Grocery Outlet brings more food choices to 29 Palms and surrounding areas
A large crowd of shoppers, well-wishers, local dignitaries, grateful food charities, and company representatives were on hand Thursday morning (12/15) for the Ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new Twentynine Palms Grocery Outlet store. The store, on State route 62 at Encelia, is locally owned and operated by Shawn...
z1077fm.com
Basin Transit ‘Stuff the Bus’ toy distribution tomorrow 12/16
Basin Transit’s first ever “Stuff the Bus” toy drive was an enormous success. The bus, parked in front of Walmart last Saturday (December 10), was stuffed with more than 400 toys donated by residents of the Morongo Basin. Santa Claus himself will give out the collected toys tomorrow (December 16) at the Boys & Girls Club of the Hi-Desert this Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
One California County Attempts To Create Their Own State
'Everybody outside this county thinks we are the wild, wild West.'
Remains of 3 discovered in San Bernardino County
Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November.
Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena
It was a sold out show for the third night at Acrisure Arena with Grammy-award winning Grupo Firme taking the stage! The new parking plan implemented on Thursday night seemed to make a big difference for concert-goers on Friday. It was a full house for Grupo Firme, who were in the Valley during the Coachella The post Grupo Firme welcomes sold out show on 3rd night at Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
