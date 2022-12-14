ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

bluehens.com

Mason Tabbed As ECAC Offensive Player of the Year

DANBURY, Conn. – Make room for one more! University of Delaware volleyball senior outside hitter Lani Mason was named the 2022 ECAC Offensive Player of the Year, announced Friday morning by the Eastern College Athletic Conference. Along with taking top player honors, the Chester, Va. native earned a spot on the All-ECAC first team.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Maddy Evans Named Delaware Women's Soccer Assistant Coach

NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware women's soccer head coach Kelly Lawrence has announced the addition of Maddy Evans to her staff as an assistant coach. "I would like to thank Kelly Lawrence and Chrissi Rawak for this fantastic opportunity," Evans said. "Kelly has an exciting vision. I am grateful to join her staff and thrilled to join a community committed to providing a first-class student-athlete experience. I'd also like to thank Betty Ann Kempf Townsley and the rest of my West Chester University family for an incredible six years."
NEWARK, DE

