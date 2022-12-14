NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware women's soccer head coach Kelly Lawrence has announced the addition of Maddy Evans to her staff as an assistant coach. "I would like to thank Kelly Lawrence and Chrissi Rawak for this fantastic opportunity," Evans said. "Kelly has an exciting vision. I am grateful to join her staff and thrilled to join a community committed to providing a first-class student-athlete experience. I'd also like to thank Betty Ann Kempf Townsley and the rest of my West Chester University family for an incredible six years."

