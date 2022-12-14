Read full article on original website
Sunday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Nkunku, Southgate, Moukoko, Ounahi, Gvardiol
Manchester United are planning a near £200m double signing next summer to bring in Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Barcelona's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sun) Liverpool are growing increasingly confident they will win the race to sign Bellingham. (Mirror) Chelsea have completed the signing...
Sunderland predicted lineup vs Hull City: Mowbray to make changes after loss to WBA?
Will Tony Mowbray make changes to his starting XI after Sunderland lost to West Brom?
Match Preview: Hull City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(21st) Hull City v Sunderland (11th) Tickets: Tickets are sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
European Challenge Cup: Toulon 29-7 Bath - Dan Biggar impresses for new club in win
Tries: Wainiqolo, Rabut, Devaux, Cordin Cons: Biggar 3 Pens: Biggar. Dan Biggar helped set up two tries and kicked nine points as the Wales fly-half helped new club Toulon beat Bath 29-7 in the European Challenge Cup. First-half tries for Jiuta Wainiqolo, Maelan Rabut and Bruce Devaux were just reward...
Scotland women's team make legal challenge to SFA over pay and conditions
Scotland women's national football team are taking legal action against the Scottish FA in a fight over equal pay and conditions after talks broke down. The squad, led by captain Rachel Corsie, are ready to take their case to an employment tribunal. The players consider there to be disparities between...
Report: Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong
Manchester United are still interested in signing Chelsea target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Tillman, Juranovic, Roma, Cho, Rowles, Paterson, Sheffield Wednesday
United States midfielder Malik Tillman, who is on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, has hinted he is keen to stay at Ibrox on a permanent contract, with the 20-year-old replying "I think so, yes" when asked if Rangers were the right club for his development. (Scottish Sun) Malik Tillman...
Manchester United and TeamViewer To End Shirt Sponsor Agreement
Manchester United and their front of shirt sponsor TeamViewer are set to end their partnership following a mutual agreement.
Luka Modric: Croatia captain to keep playing international football until at least June 2023
Captain Luka Modric plans to keep playing international football until at least the Nations League finals in June next year after helping Croatia to a third-place finish at the World Cup. The Real Madrid midfielder, 37, started as his country beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday to secure third place. Asked...
Martin admits frustration over Latibeaudiere and Manning deals
Swansea City have begun talks over new deals for defenders Joel Latibeaudiere and Ryan Manning, but Russell Martin admits frustration at the lack of progress. Martin had previously stated his desire to secure the futures of the duo whose contracts expire at the end of 2022-23. The head coach confirmed...
Klopp Talk: We Were Super Dominant
Liverpool continued their preparations for the resumption of club football in Dubai on Friday. They racked up an impressive 4-1 victory over AC Milan, with several of the Academy kids getting in on the fun in the second half. After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp gave his opinions on how...
Chelsea ease past Vllaznia and into Women’s Champions League last eight
Early goals from Sophie Ingle and Fran Kirby set Chelsea up for a 4-0 victory over Vllaznia in Albania as they secured qualification from Group A
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather and on Saturday Livingston's pitch was deemed unplayable for the visit of Dundee United.
Friday's transfer gossip: Fofana, Mudryk, Bellingham, Saka, Amrabat, Felix, Moukoko, Gakpo, Cunha
Chelsea are on the verge of signing Ivory Coast forward David Datro Fofana, 19, from Norwegian club Molde for more than 10m euros. (Fabrizio Romano, Twitter) Arsenal are among several clubs in talks over a deal for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but Shakhtar Donetsk insist their president will decide the 21-year-old's future - once they receive any formal offers. (Mail)
Heineken Champions Cup: Ulster won't be deflected by criticism - Iain Henderson
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 17 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds & BBC Radio Ulster. Iain Henderson insists Ulster won't be affected by the social media criticism which accrued from the 39-0 Heineken Champions Cup thumping by Sale Sharks. Last weekend's loss left Ulster...
Champions Cup: Edinburgh defeat Castres 31-20
That's all from us this afternoon - thanks for your company. Edinburgh flanker Luke Crosbie has been awarded the player of the match award, and has been giving his thoughts to BT Sport. "It was great," he said. "We wanted to build on what we did well against Saracens and...
Serie A legend Sinisa Mihajlovic dies at age 53 after battle with leukemia
Sinisa Mihajlovic died Friday at age 53 after a battle with leukemia. His wife and his family shared the news Friday. The Serbian soccer legend had been forced him to work from the hospital for the last few months while he was coaching Bologna FC, his last club as a manager. As a player, Mihajlovic played for Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, AS Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter Milan and Yugoslavia. He was famous for his incredible left foot and thundering direct free kicks. During his career as a defender he scored over 100 goals and after he retired he immediately started to work alongside his former teammate and friend Roberto Mancini, who was also his coach at Inter Milan. Mihajlovic became his assistant at Inter and then started his career as a first team coach and managed Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Torino and Bologna.
