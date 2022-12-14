Dr. Cindy Trimm Brings Powerful World Changers Together to Provide Resources on How to Maximize the Remainder of the Year

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.

