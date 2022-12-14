ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dr. Cindy Trimm Brings Powerful World Changers Together to Provide Resources on How to Maximize the Remainder of the Year

By Site Editor
Atlanta Daily World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Goodwill and Lyft to provide free transportation for job seekers throughout December

A nonprofit and a ride sharing service are teaming up to help local job seekers in need of transportation to and from interviews, training, and work – for free. Officials with Goodwill of North Georgia and Lyft recently announced a partnership to provide no-cost transportation services to job seekers in the North Georgia area, including parts of DeKalb County.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WKRC

Hospital nurses fired after viral TikTok mocking maternity patients

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/WXIA/CNN Newsource) - Multiple nurses were fired from a prominent Atlanta hospital after a video of them making fun of their patients went viral. The TikTok, filmed at Emory University Hospital Midtown, shows the former employees mocking maternity patients, and was viewed over 100,000 times before being deleted.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month

VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Report: Atlanta The Top Real Estate Market To Watch In 2023

Atlanta, Georgia is once again one of the top housing markets in the United States, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, forecasts that Atlanta will be the nation’s top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond, an NAR news release says.
ATLANTA, GA

