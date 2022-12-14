Dr. Cindy Trimm Brings Powerful World Changers Together to Provide Resources on How to Maximize the Remainder of the Year

Read full article on original website
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Related
Why Cammie Rice has worked with Usher’s New Look for 14 years
The Usher’s New Look foundation is a cause Cammie Rice is extremely passionate about. An author and activist against opioid abuse, Rice has also worked alongside the R&B superstar for 14 years as the foundation’s board chairwoman. After the organization’s Women of Influence honors in Atlanta on Dec....
Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center
Dr. Grant Warner, a former Howard University professor, has been tapped to lead the Center for Black Entrepreneurship The post Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
nbc16.com
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
OPINION: Cash transfers can help alleviate extreme poverty in Atlanta
In January 2022, there were 2,017 unhoused people living in the city of Atlanta....
T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president
The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17
Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will host a holiday gift giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. until noon outside MARTA headquarters. Families of children ages 2-10 who have pre-registered will use a drive-thru service to receive gift cards and bicycles. MARTA joined its Employee Charity Club and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local […] The post MARTA hosts holiday gift giveaway on Dec. 17 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
T.I., DeKalb Co. judge celebrates Project Pinnacle diversion program graduates
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mentors are making a beneficial change in the lives of young people who were on a violent path in Georgia. A diversion program called Project Pinnacle focuses on educating young people who have been arrested for their choices and gives them a chance to clear their record of a first-time non-violent felony charge.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Goodwill and Lyft to provide free transportation for job seekers throughout December
A nonprofit and a ride sharing service are teaming up to help local job seekers in need of transportation to and from interviews, training, and work – for free. Officials with Goodwill of North Georgia and Lyft recently announced a partnership to provide no-cost transportation services to job seekers in the North Georgia area, including parts of DeKalb County.
WKRC
Hospital nurses fired after viral TikTok mocking maternity patients
ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRC/WXIA/CNN Newsource) - Multiple nurses were fired from a prominent Atlanta hospital after a video of them making fun of their patients went viral. The TikTok, filmed at Emory University Hospital Midtown, shows the former employees mocking maternity patients, and was viewed over 100,000 times before being deleted.
City of Atlanta development arm adopts resolution on Section 8 vouchers
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta's economic development authority moved Thursday to adopt a resolution passed by the City Council last month that calls for new developments receiving city money to accept Section 8 housing vouchers from potential tenants. Invest Atlanta said on Twitter that its board had adopted...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
Metro Atlanta’s iconic restaurant known for its ‘Ghetto Burger’ closes its doors after 51 years
ATLANTA — The world-famous Ann’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening after shutting down during the pandemic. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Wall Street Journal named the “Ghetto Burger” the best burger in America in 2007. The restaurant was an...
24hip-hop.com
Meet Top Rising Riverdale, Georgia Artist – 28 Zay – Making The Waves
A.) “Riverdale, GA. City in ClayCo. I’m Nigerian too though.“. A.) “I go crazy on microphones. But yeah, I rap for real.“. A.) “Rap/hip-hop basically. If we talking sub genres then I wouldn’t know how to classify my music. Imma leave that up for listeners and other people.“
Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month
VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
atlantafi.com
Report: Atlanta The Top Real Estate Market To Watch In 2023
Atlanta, Georgia is once again one of the top housing markets in the United States, according to new figures from the National Association of Realtors. Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist and senior vice president of research, forecasts that Atlanta will be the nation’s top real estate market to watch in 2023 and beyond, an NAR news release says.
More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
The Georgia Department of Education's list of schools performing at the bottom has many new entries from metro Atlanta.
