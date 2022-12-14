ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them

More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
ATLANTA, GA
littlepinkbook.com

PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner

Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives

ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month

VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Fulton County, cities sign sales tax agreement

The Fulton County Commission and mayors from the county’s 15 cities held a signing ceremony in downtown Atlanta on Dec. 14 to formalize an agreement that keeps the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) – and approximately $4 billion in revenue shared by the governments – in place for the next decade. Commission Chair Robb Pitts, […] The post Fulton County, cities sign sales tax agreement appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA

