Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Metro Atlanta’s iconic restaurant known for its ‘Ghetto Burger’ closes its doors after 51 years
ATLANTA — The world-famous Ann’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening after shutting down during the pandemic. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Wall Street Journal named the “Ghetto Burger” the best burger in America in 2007. The restaurant was an...
Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center
Dr. Grant Warner, a former Howard University professor, has been tapped to lead the Center for Black Entrepreneurship The post Ex-Howard University Professor to Lead Black Entrepreneurship Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
wabe.org
Three Black women fought to desegregate Georgia State. Six decades later, the school honors them
More than a third of the 34,000 students enrolled at Georgia State University today are African American. Six decades ago, that figure was zero. The catalyst for that change came in 1959 when the NAACP won a federal lawsuit forcing Georgia State College of Business Administration, as GSU was known then, to admit Myra Payne Elliot, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch–three African American women.
littlepinkbook.com
PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner
Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president
The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper Gunna’s $100K giveaway event canceled, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta rapper Gunna and Goodr’s $100K giveaway event at Walmart has been canceled on Sunday, South Fulton police officials confirmed. According to officials “any further information on why the event was canceled must be obtained directly from Walmart.”. The Atlanta rapper was...
WKRC
Pastor wants to grow weed, start cannabis business to get people back in church
ATLANTA (TND) — A Georgia pastor well known for his unorthodox ideas is going viral for his plan to get more people, especially Black men and those who "smell like weed," into his church. Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta shared his idea on...
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
City of Refuge offering training that is changing people’s lives
ATLANTA — The US Federal Reserve says Black and brown families earn about half of what white families earn. But there’s a local program that’s designed to change that. The non-profit City of Refuge is looking for people who are interested in computers to come and take a coding class or a cyber-security class for free. When you’re done, you could get a job paying as much as $85,000 a year.
Man fatally shot in SW Atlanta’s Amal Heights neighborhood
A man was shot and died shortly after arriving at a hospital early Saturday evening, according to police.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
WXIA 11 Alive
Amazon will close Kennesaw facility in 2023
Amazon is closing its Kennesaw facility. That's on Jiles Road, just a couple of miles from Kennesaw State University.
Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month
VIBE at Echo Street West, a 292-unit apartment complex on Atlanta’s Westside, will begin moving in its first round of residents in the new year. The residential community is just one facet of the 19-acre mixed-use development project adjacent to Georgia Tech, Echo Street West. Once completed, Echo Street West will feature over 300,000 square […] The post Westside apartment community prepares to welcome residents next month appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Fulton County, cities sign sales tax agreement
The Fulton County Commission and mayors from the county’s 15 cities held a signing ceremony in downtown Atlanta on Dec. 14 to formalize an agreement that keeps the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) – and approximately $4 billion in revenue shared by the governments – in place for the next decade. Commission Chair Robb Pitts, […] The post Fulton County, cities sign sales tax agreement appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WLBT
WATCH: WLBT’s Kasie Thomas and Patrick Johnstone in Atlanta as Jackson State hopes for undefeated season, Celebration Bowl glory
ATLANTA, Ga. (WLBT) - Thee Jackson State Tigers are set to take on North Carolina Central this weekend in Atlanta, Georgia in the HBCU National Championship game, the Cricket Celebration Bowl. After suffering a heavy defeat against South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl last season, the back-to-back SWAC Champion...
2 teens killed, 3 other youths injured in SW Atlanta shootout
Investigators believe a fight on social media led to a shootout Saturday afternoon, killing two teenagers and leaving th...
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County female detainees finish transfer to Atlanta facility
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the recent transfers of all female detainees previously housed at the Union City South Annex has officially been completed. The women were moved to the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) as part of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the City of Atlanta and Fulton County.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
