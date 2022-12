Melanie A. Wartluft, 53, of Mechanicstown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. She was born Jan. 15, 1969, in Salem to Ray and Nancy Ketchum and graduated from Carrollton High School. She enjoyed making crafts by knitting, crocheting and making quilts. Her passion was her family and doing activities with them. Melanie will be remembered as a person who never met a stranger.

MECHANICSTOWN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO