wosu.org
Students, community members advocate for New Albany schools to drop pronoun policy
A policy implemented at the beginning of the school year by the New Albany school board requiring parental permission before students can use their preferred name and pronoun continues drawing outrage from students, LGBTQ allies and parents who spoke at the school board’s meeting Monday. Since the policy was...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
DeWine to focus on mental health, jobs, education in next 4 years as governor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike DeWine spoke with members of the media from his governor’s residence in Bexley about what he plans to accomplish in his last four years of governor. He will be sworn in for his last term on Jan. 9 at the Ohio Statehouse. “We continue...
Central Ohio schools ground zero for new medical facilities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meeting the health needs of a community is the goal of healthcare provider PrimaryOne Health, and to touch more lives, it is opening two new health centers in what can be described as the heartbeat of any community – a school. For so many communities, the school represents a center of […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Supports Over 100 Law Enforcement Agencies in Creating, Upgrading Body Camera Programs
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs. A total of 112 law enforcement agencies will receive grant funding as part of the Ohio...
Court issues temporary stay against City of Columbus’ newly passed gun laws
COLUMBUS — A judge in Fairfield County has issued a temporary restraining order against the City of Columbus’ newly passed gun ordinances. >>RELATED: City of Columbus looking to ban the sale of assault weapons. The Columbus City Council passed a set of gun ordinances December 5 that would...
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill. The initial bill, offered by Reps. Jon Cross, R-Kenton, […] The post DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Columbus City Attorney on lawmakers’ efforts to block gun, tobacco restrictions: ‘Just blatantly unconstitutional’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Columbus is clashing with state lawmakers over home rule, as several Ohio politicians seek to block the city’s restrictions on guns and flavored tobacco. Columbus city leaders said the state lawmakers shutting down two of their newest ordinances in 24 hours has them ready to fight back. “We […]
Level 1 Snow Emergency lifted in Delaware County
Update: Around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Delaware County cancelled its Level 1 Snow Emergency. DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County has declared a Level 1 Snow Emergency Saturday as snow showers move through central Ohio. In a Twitter post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office warned that roads may be covered with snow and/or ice. LEVEL […]
Centre Daily
Employees forced to share tips with managers at Ohio country club, feds say
Workers at an Ohio golf course and country club were forced to share their tips with managers — and they weren’t paid when working through lunch, according to federal authorities. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found these violations during an investigation into New Era...
wosu.org
Application denied for Greene County solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Judge Grants Restraining Order to Halt Columbus' New Gun Laws
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Fairfield County judge has granted Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Columbus' newly passed gun ordinances from taking effect. Judge Richard Berens of Fairfield County Common Pleas Court issued his ruling this morning enjoining the ordinances immediately. "This...
COTA goes offline after ‘cyber security incident,’ but plans to run buses as normal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority’s buses are running, but its website is not after its information technology network experienced a cyber security breach. COTA announced Wednesday that it learned an “outside organization” accessed its IT network on Monday. In response, the transit authority shut down networks for all of its IT […]
Raped multiple times, Ohio woman entitled to millions more in legal damages, Supreme Court rules
In a 4-3 decision Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of northeast Ohio native Amanda Brandt, who was drugged and sexually abused by a neighbor "dozens of times" from 2004 to 2005, according to court filings. Brandt was 11 and 12 years old at the time of her abuse.
buckeyefirearms.org
BREAKING: Ohio Files for Temporary Restraining Order to Stop Columbus from Enforcing Gun Laws
The State of Ohio has just filed a "Complaint for Declaratory Judgement, TRO, and Preliminary and Permanent Injunctive Relief" against the City of Columbus and City Attorney Zack Klein. Essentially, this means the State is asking a judge to hear their arguments that Columbus has enacted laws that are in...
Brooks Running to more than double Central Ohio presence with move to 600K SF building at Rickenbacker Logistics Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A running performance retailer is relocating its distribution center to a new facility that will more than double its Central Ohio presence. Seattle-based Brooks Running, currently located at 2829 Rohr Road in Groveport, will move to nearby 10302 Transport St. in the second quarter of 2023. The company will […]
10TV welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz to the Doppler 10 weather team
COLUMBUS, Ohio — 10TV-WBNS welcomes Chief Meteorologist Jerry Martz who will lead the Doppler 10 weather team with his experience both as a scientist of understanding Columbus weather and knowledge of the forecasting software. “I’m really looking forward to rolling my sleeves up and getting to work,” said Martz....
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business
Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Columbus extends lifeline to ‘nuisance’ west side …. Columbus extends lifeline to 'nuisance' west side business. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GaxYxj. Overnight weather forecast 12-17-2022. Overnight weather forecast 12-17-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V4Uagb. George Wagner IV to be sentenced Monday.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Urban Development Projects in Columbus
A flurry of construction activity continued to take place all across Columbus in 2022, and some significant urban development projects actually saw completions throughout the year. Our readers cast their votes for their favorite development project of the year, and in first place was Quarry Trails. Phase 1 of the...
Columbus, west side business work to curb violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of a west Columbus gas station with a history of problems are now working with city leaders to prevent further violent incidents. The Sunoco on West Broad Street and Harris Avenue was the scene of the fatal shooting of Andrew Combs, 21, on Tuesday. Combs was shot during an […]
goodmorningamerica.com
Heath High School shooting survivor Missy Jenkins Smith writes to future survivors
Missy Jenkins Smith was paralyzed in the 1997 shooting at Heath High School. She received thousands of letters from people around the world, which she says reminded her she wasn’t alone.
