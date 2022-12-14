ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ardmore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Ardmore church gifting food boxes for winter break

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway on Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Multi-family housing project announced in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Rainbow trout return to Denison lake

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Lake Regional Park received its first load of rainbow trout for the winter Thursday morning. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with more than 1,000 fish as eager anglers waited. Several drove from over an hour away to net the fresh...
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

End of the trail for National Park Service veteran

SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Forty years after joining the National Park Service, Chickasaw National Recreation Area Superintendent Bill Wright is hanging up his hat. "If you really want to do something, it doesn't matter what it is... if it's this or something else," Wright said. "You've got to have some perseverance."
SULPHUR, OK
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
KTEN.com

The Time Mender: Denison man fixing clocks for 30 years

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Fixing clocks is an art that often goes unnoticed. And the number of people doing it is dropping. “There’s not a more accurate clock than a clock that doesn’t run, because it’s exactly right twice a day,” said Larry Donahoe. Donahoe...
DENISON, TX
KOCO

How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
WAYNE, OK
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
KXII.com

Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
DENISON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
DUNCAN, OK
KTEN.com

High speed internet option coming to Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Dobson Fiber took another step toward its plan to provide faster internet for the people and businesses of Durant. "Faster internet is definitely beneficial to the community," said a student named Cameron. Faster internet means better productivity all across rural Oklahoma. "We are announcing our...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
DENISON, TX
davisnewspaper.net

Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine

As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends of a Duncan woman who died suddenly in 2021 are raising questions about her death and some strange circumstances surrounding it. One year after Christina Clark’s death, her friends said they’re still struggling to understand why her life ended. The apparently healthy...
DUNCAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy