KTEN.com
Ardmore church gifting food boxes for winter break
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Generations Church in Ardmore is in the spirit of giving ahead of winter break for Carter County students. Congregation members spent Thursday preparing for a food box giveaway on Friday morning. The giveaway helps provide meals for families during winter break who often rely on meals from schools.
KTEN.com
Multi-family housing project announced in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — With a steady rise in the housing market, SG Blocks is looking to invest $115 million in a housing development where Texoma Medical Center once stood in Denison. SG Blocks is a leading design and development firm out of Brooklyn, New York. They have previously...
KTEN.com
Rainbow trout return to Denison lake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Waterloo Lake Regional Park received its first load of rainbow trout for the winter Thursday morning. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocked the pond with more than 1,000 fish as eager anglers waited. Several drove from over an hour away to net the fresh...
KTEN.com
End of the trail for National Park Service veteran
SULPHUR, Okla. (KTEN) — Forty years after joining the National Park Service, Chickasaw National Recreation Area Superintendent Bill Wright is hanging up his hat. "If you really want to do something, it doesn't matter what it is... if it's this or something else," Wright said. "You've got to have some perseverance."
The Weather Channel
Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas
Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. This page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
KTEN.com
The Time Mender: Denison man fixing clocks for 30 years
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Fixing clocks is an art that often goes unnoticed. And the number of people doing it is dropping. “There’s not a more accurate clock than a clock that doesn’t run, because it’s exactly right twice a day,” said Larry Donahoe. Donahoe...
KOCO
How often do tornadoes happen in the winter in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado hit the town of Wayne early Tuesday morning. It raises a question for a lot of Oklahomans: how often do tornadoes happen in the winter?. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates looked back at the data in Oklahoma. Watch the video...
‘God had to be watching them,’ Oklahoma family survives tornado in December storm
We're just one week away from the official winter start, but destructive spring-like storms have wreaked havoc.
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
KXII.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Spur 503 in Denison identified
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A pedestrian hit and killed by a car Friday morning on Spur 503 in Denison has been identified. The Denison Police Department said 40-year-old Adam Ailand was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Officers were able to determine Ailand stopped his...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Agents Raid Pot Farms
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents executed raids this week on five marijuana farms in Pontotoc County believed to be trafficking marijuana on the black market outside of Oklahoma. Agents seized and destroyed approximately 40,000 marijuana plants and confiscated around 3,000 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana. Three people are in custody, and they expect more arrests. Assisting in the investigation were multiple state, local, and federal agencies.
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
KXII.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics shuts down grow operations in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has shut down several marijuana growing operations this week, for moving thousands of pounds of marijuana to the out-of-state black market. According to a Facebook post, the OBN seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 pounds of process marijuana packaged for...
kswo.com
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
KTEN.com
High speed internet option coming to Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Dobson Fiber took another step toward its plan to provide faster internet for the people and businesses of Durant. "Faster internet is definitely beneficial to the community," said a student named Cameron. Faster internet means better productivity all across rural Oklahoma. "We are announcing our...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
KXII.com
Weapon in Denison bank robbery may be black powder pistol
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - There are still no arrests for Monday’s armed robbery of a Denison bank. Denison police shared photos and asked for help identifying the person who held up the Simmons Bank on 691. But what’s caught some eyes is the type of firearm the suspect is...
davisnewspaper.net
Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine
As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
kswo.com
Duncan woman’s friends raise questions about her death
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The friends of a Duncan woman who died suddenly in 2021 are raising questions about her death and some strange circumstances surrounding it. One year after Christina Clark’s death, her friends said they’re still struggling to understand why her life ended. The apparently healthy...
