Mr. Bungle frontman Mike Patton attempted to knock a drone out of the sky during the band's Dec. 11 performance at Knotfest Chile. As you can see in the video below, Patton and his bandmates were in the midst of covering Slayer's "Hell Awaits" when the drone flew directly into his line of vision. After flipping his middle finger at the craft, Patton gestured for it to fly closer. When it obliged, he unsuccessfully attempted to knock the drone out of the air with his microphone. Patton then offered up another insulting hand gesture and led the band into their next genre-bending cover, Seals and Crofts' "Summer Breeze."

4 DAYS AGO