Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Related
Idaho murders: Police still seeking Hyundai 33 days after campus coed massacre
Idaho police are looking for a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the King Road rental home where a group of students were attacked in their beds on Nov. 13.
Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor. Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims’ friends and acquaintances and even outright labeling some people as murderers. “People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyperfocusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police trooper who is helping the Moscow Police Department handle the influx of media interview requests. “You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person.” Relatively few details have been released about the homicides, which have left the small college town shaken and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four were friends and all members of the university’s Greek system.
Idaho murders: Digital footprint for type of Hyundai Elantras being sought likely 'slim to none,' expert says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed Nov. 13.
University of Idaho fraternity Sigma Chi breaks silence on member Ethan Chapin's murder one month later
Sigmi Chi, the University of Idaho fraternity whose member Ethan Chapin lost his life last month in a quadruple murder, said Chapin was a "beloved member" who "never failed to bring a smile."
Idaho murders: Police running down list of 22K Hyundais, seek 'anything abnormal' in frat party timeline
Idaho police revealed new details about the Hyundai Elantra they are seeking in connection with the quadruple stabbing of four students in an off-campus rental.
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
The mother of Idaho college murder victim Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as 'methodical' when he quietly crept into a rental home near campus and butchered four students.
Idaho murders: Pullman Police SWAT teams descend upon area near Washington campus for unrelated 'operation'
Police in Washington descended upon a neighborhood just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene for what police are describing as an unrelated incident.
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's family announces scholarship in her honor
Xana Kernodle's family has established an endowment in her honor at the University of Idaho, where she was studying marketing at the time of her death.
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
MOSCOW, Idaho - The half-brother of slain 6-year-old pageant contestant JonBenét Ramsey on Wednesday weighed in on the Moscow Police Department's handling of the unsolved, Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho college students. "Moscow PD are in a near impossible position," Andrew Ramsey told Fox News Digital....
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
Toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students are unlikely to offer any new clues in the unsolved murders, the local coroner told Fox News Digital.
Idaho murders: Captain recalls finding weeping friends, family at 'somber' crime scene
Idaho captain Roger Lanier recalled Tuesday responding to the harrowing scene where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death on the one-month anniversary of the murders.
Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details
The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
Idaho murder victim's family hires local attorney amid frustrations with police probe
The father of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves has retained a criminal defense lawyer amid growing frustrations with the police investigation, he said.
Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner
Idaho investigators bagged the hands of four students killed in their home off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 in an effort to preserve evidence.
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
An old blueprint of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were mysteriously murdered on Nov. 13 shows the second and third floor plans of the residence.
Idaho murders: White car spotted in footage obtained by police one day after killings
Police obtained neighborhood surveillance footage that captured a white car near where four Idaho college students were murdered just one day after the killings
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
Police chief adamant he sees Idaho murders investigation coming to end
Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was adamant that he sees the end to the investigation of the University of Idaho student murders coming — insisting that investigators will “eventually” find the killer even though a month has passed without authorities determining any suspect or motives. Lanier said in a Facebook video that police “get a good amount of viable tips” every day. “Those tips help us do everything from clear people, who maybe there was some speculation about, to further some of the theories that we’re working on,” he said. “So the next is just to continue on what we’re doing, eliminate...
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time.
