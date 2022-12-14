ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor. Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims’ friends and acquaintances and even outright labeling some people as murderers. “People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyperfocusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” said Tauna Davis, an Idaho State Police trooper who is helping the Moscow Police Department handle the influx of media interview requests. “You’re attacking, most likely, an innocent person.” Relatively few details have been released about the homicides, which have left the small college town shaken and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four were friends and all members of the university’s Greek system.
TheDailyBeast

Fam of Slain Idaho Student Bashes Coroner for Dishing Private Details

The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four University of Idaho students slain in bed last month, has come out firing against a coroner who examined the group’s bodies—claiming she’s said too much to the wrong people. “I could go on for days about the coroner,” Shanon Gray told Fox News. “Cathy Mabbutt made some personal phone calls to some of the family and released a lot of information that investigators didn’t know about.” Family members also skewered Mabbutt, claiming she’s tried to do cops’ job for them while releasing too much to the public. Steven...
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
New York Post

Police chief adamant he sees Idaho murders investigation coming to end

Moscow police Capt. Roger Lanier was adamant that he sees the end to the investigation of the University of Idaho student murders coming — insisting that investigators will “eventually” find the killer even though a month has passed without authorities determining any suspect or motives.   Lanier said in a Facebook video that police “get a good amount of viable tips” every day. “Those tips help us do everything from clear people, who maybe there was some speculation about, to further some of the theories that we’re working on,” he said. “So the next is just to continue on what we’re doing, eliminate...
