Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Judith Owen Patterson, 87, Keokuk
Judith Owen Patterson, 87, of Keokuk died Wednesday December 14, 2022 at River Hills where she made her home for the last 7 years with family close by. Born June 27, 1935 in Ohio to Bette and Kenneth Owen, Judith spent most of her life in Keokuk moving to town when she was 16. Judith met the “love of her life” at Keokuk High School and married Richard (Dick) Patterson in Mexico, Missouri September 29, 1953, he preceded her in death in November 1993, also daughter Pamela Patterson, September 2006 and sister Gail Owen Knox December 2019.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, Keokuk
Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, of Keokuk, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa. Mary was born on November 3, 1930, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Sherman B. and Helen (Petty) Mullikin. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for many years, working her way to supervisor before retiring in 1984 after thirty-four years of service. She lived in Keokuk and Des Moines for most of her life and was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Travis Claude Seidel, 47, Fort Madison
Travis Claude Seidel, 47, of Fort Madison passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center ER. He was born on October 7, 1975 in Ft. Madison to Claude and Tyris Scott Seidel. On October 21, 2001 he married Angela Parson and they later divorced. Travis was a logger and a jack of all trades. He enjoyed cooking, smoking meat, his animals and tinkering. Most of all he loved his family, especially his son, Ledgend.
Pen City Current
Chiefs hand Fort Madison girls first loss
KEOKUK - It was clear pretty early that the Lady Hounds were in a battle with Keokuk in the growing cross-county rivalry. The two teams played tough defense in the first quarter scoring just nine points combined, but it wasn't until the Chiefs put a little air in the game with a 9-0 run to end the first half that set the pace in Keokuk's 48-34 Southeast Conference win.
Pen City Current
Hounds stack a couple wins
KEOKUK - Fort Madison Head Coach Ryan Wilson said Saturday to win you have to meet pressure with pressure. That's what happened in the River Rivalry Classic Saturday at Keokuk High School as the Hounds won their second game in as many days 61-53 over Centralia. "It was a good...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, December 15, 2022
12/14/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Justin Robert Bowden, 41, of Missouri, in the 1600 block of 27th Street, on charges of driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 3rd. 12/14/22 – 12:18 a.m. – Fort Madison...
Pen City Current
Boeding takes over in fourth as Hounds get first win
KEOKUK - The Fort Madison girls lost their first game of the year Friday night in Keokuk, so it's only fitting that the boys would turn it around and get their first win of the year. That came in a 44-38 win in a low-scoring Southeast Conference matchup in Keokuk.
Comments / 0