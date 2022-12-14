Mary Belle Mullikin, 92, of Keokuk, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at River Hills Village in Keokuk, Iowa. Mary was born on November 3, 1930, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Sherman B. and Helen (Petty) Mullikin. She was employed at Northwestern Bell for many years, working her way to supervisor before retiring in 1984 after thirty-four years of service. She lived in Keokuk and Des Moines for most of her life and was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO