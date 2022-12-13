ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Bay Area Entertainer

ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...

You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
retailleader.com

Trend to Track: Grocery Shoppers Hit More Stores in Search of Best Prices

Placer.ai and Dunnhumby research presented on Nov. 30 during Placer.ai’s “2022 Grocery Round-Up” webinar revealed that consumers are spending more time shopping at grocery stores across the industry, but basket sizes are smaller. “We know that gas prices are high,” said Ethan Chernofsky, vice president of marketing...
TheStreet

Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season

The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
People

Thousands of Shoppers Swear by This Mattress Pad for the 'Best Sleep Ever' — and It's Up to 45% Off at Amazon

“It has turned my bed into a cloud” If you've been tossing and turning at night, it may be time to upgrade your bed. The good news is you don't have to replace your entire mattress to get a restful night's sleep. Instead, opt for a mattress pad backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers.  Right now, the Bedsure Mattress Pad is on sale for up to 45 percent off at Amazon. An easy and cost-effective way to make your bed more comfortable, the mattress pad is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

We’ve Used the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for Over a Year and Now It’s 47% Off With a Free Smart Bulb

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’ve been looking to get into smart home technology, there’s never been a better time, but with all of the options on the market, it can be a bit of a challenge to know where to start. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are some of the best out there, offering a capable package that is simple to set up and easy to use. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Echo (4th Gen) with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for only...
PYMNTS

Nearly Half of All Grocery Shoppers Are Switching Merchants

As prices continue to skyrocket, consumers are abandoning their go-to grocers in search of savings. Research from the October edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study, “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Consumers Buckle Down On Belt-Tightening,” which draws from a survey of more than 2,600 U.S. consumers in September, finds that 47% of consumers are switching to cheaper merchants.
PYMNTS

Amazon Expands ‘Just Walk Out’ as Shoppers’ Checkout Expectations Rise

Amazon is bringing “Just Walk Out” to third-party grocers as shoppers seek better payment experiences. The eCommerce giant announced Monday (Dec. 5) via an emailed press release that it is bringing the technology to its first non-Amazon-owned United States grocer, Community Groceries in Kansas City, Missouri, suggesting that an increasing number of grocery retailers are becoming interested in next-gen checkout systems.
KANSAS CITY, MO

