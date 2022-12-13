Read full article on original website
CBS News
Long Island nursing home sued for alleged neglect, inhumane treatment
New York's Attorney General is suing a Long Island nursing home, alleging inhumane treatment of residents and financial fraud. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram spoke with a woman who says her mother's life was forever changed after staying there.
CBS News
New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips
The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
Alabama seniors arrested for feeding local stray cats
Two Alabama seniors were found guilty of trespassing after they were arrested for feeding local stray cats. The two plan to challenge their convictions, saying they were helping control the stray population. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
4 cases of Legionnaires' disease found in Pennsauken, NJ
The disease is not spread person-to-person, but through droplets of water. Health officials want you to be aware of the symptoms.
Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm
Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. As of Sunday morning, more than 58,000 customers were without power in Maine according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. More than 9,000 in New Hampshire, 6,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New York also were left in the dark, according to poweroutage.us.
CBS News
New Jersey black bear hunt ends Saturday after 4-day extension
NEW JERSEY -- Black bear hunting season in New Jersey ends just after sunset Saturday. The season was extended by four days after the 93 bears killed last week failed to meet the state's minimum goal for the hunt. The hunting zones are in the northwestern part of the state,...
