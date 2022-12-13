ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Georgia House Republican arrested on drug and theft charges

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — An incoming Georgia state representative has been arrested after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages. Danny Rampey, 67, of Statham, was arrested Thursday, jail records show. He was charged with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary, and one count of drug possession.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
FBI identifies body of woman found floating off Florida coast; authorities seeking tips

The body of a woman found floating near an island in Florida last week was identified Friday by officials from the FBI. According to a release from the FBI, Heather Rose Strickland, 34, was discovered on Dec. 10 after the U.S. Coast Guard received a call shortly before noon from a group of fishermen who found her body floating 13 miles off the coast of Egmont Key in west central Florida's Tampa Bay region.
FLORIDA STATE
Tens of thousands without power in New England and New York after powerful snowstorm

Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. As of Sunday morning, more than 58,000 customers were without power in Maine according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country. More than 9,000 in New Hampshire, 6,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New York also were left in the dark, according to poweroutage.us.
MAINE STATE

