Ford weighs adding US EV battery plant with China’s CATL

It’s been a big year for Ford as the automaker’s electric vehicle rollout continues building momentum. Ford is now considering adding additional EV battery cell operations in the US. According to a new report, Ford is mulling an EV battery factory in the US with China’s CATL that includes a unique arrangement to collect tax benefits.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tesla Gigafactory Texas achieves impressive annual rate of 150,000 Model Ys

Tesla announced that Gigafactory Texas has achieved a production rate of 3,000 Model Y vehicles per week – an impressive annual rate of 150,000 Model Ys. The automaker had already confirmed that Gigafactory Berlin is now producing 2,000 vehicles per week. Tesla previously confirmed 1,000 vehicles per week at...
TEXAS STATE
Weird Alibaba: This funny-looking $2,000 electric mini-truck is solar powered

We like to think that we have it all figured out in the West, but while we’re still trying to get solar electric cars off the drawing board, China’s EV engineers already have them driving around. Look no further than this awesome little three-wheeled electric truck that just happens to have enough solar panels to give it nearly infinite range — at least while the sun is out.
Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel outputs 1,000Wh per day at $324 in New Green Deals

Generally, we report on lower-powered solar panels that are great in clusters but normally require a few to be effective. Well, today, we’ve tracked down Renogy’s 200W flexible solar panel at $324 on Amazon. That marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the solar panel has the ability to deliver 1,000Wh of electricity per day with just five hours of sunlight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Toyota delves into EV technology with new V2G pilot program

In a seemingly paradoxical change in mindset, Toyota announced a new partnership Thursday with Oncor Electric Delivery to explore the benefits of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV technology for drivers and the grid. Despite years of lobbying against electric vehicles, Toyota has apparently changed its stance over the past few months. Seeing...
TEXAS STATE
Ford increases F-150 Lightning price, now starts at $56,000

Ford has increased the price of the base F-150 Lightning. The electric pickup truck now starts at $56,000 – more than $15,000 over its original pricing. When Ford announced pricing for the F-150 Lightning, it surprised many with a starting price of $40,000. It appears to aim to compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck base price announced a few years prior.
Best Holiday Green Deals: EcoFlow Christmas sale and other environmentally-friendly deals

All of the winter holiday festivities are just around the corner, and to kick off the season Electrek is bringing readers all of the best discounts in the green energy space. Joining all of the usual markdowns, we have some notable savings live on EcoFlow portable power stations as part of its annual Christmas sale. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla launches ‘Tesla Electric’ to become an electricity retailer

Tesla has launched “Tesla Electric” to become an electricity retailer through its Powerwall owners – starting with some markets in Texas. After gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla is taking things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”. Instead of reacting...
TEXAS STATE
Wheel-E Podcast: RadTrike, $150 DIY 6-seater e-motorbike, solar electric boat camper & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes the newly unveiled RadTrike, 1,500W e-bike, a $150 DIY 6-seater e-motorcycle, a solar-powered electric boat that converts into a camper and lots more.
Check out this ultimate Tesla house with solar roof, Powerwalls, and more

Today, we are featuring one of, if not the most insane, Tesla house projects. It features virtually all of Tesla’s home energy products. Lately, Tesla has been increasingly relying on third-party installers to deploy its home energy products. Instead of managing the installation, Tesla is gradually becoming more of...
KATY, TX

