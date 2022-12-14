ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

One dead following a crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy

By Benjamin Lloyd
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
A pedestrian has passed away after he was hit by an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on E Las Vegas St, which is south of downtown Colorado Springs. The crash happened just after 6:30 this morning.

Deputy Greg Stoneham was on duty and not responding to a call at the time of the crash. Per policy, Deputy Stoneham has been placed on administrative leave.

The male pedestrian has not been identified, but Colorado State Patrol stated that he was traveling in a non-motorized wheelchair when he was struck by the vehicle. The male was ejected on impact. Despite life-saving measures from the deputy, the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered to be factors in this crash. The road is now reopened after it was closed for over 4 hours.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not any charges will be filed against Deputy Stoneham.

The Colorado State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
Comments / 11

Just Stop It
3d ago

Such hate for the Sheriff’s Dept. This could happen to anyone. If you hit a wheelchair in the middle of the road with no streetlights to help you out, you would be guilty?

MR. MICHAEL
3d ago

it's incredibly stupid that they mentioned that the officer wasn't hurt. I don't really give a ship about the officer.

Related
KXRM

City bus & single-vehicle crash on Uintah Street

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash involving a city bus and a single vehicle that occurred Saturday morning on Dec. 17 CSPD said a city bus and a single vehicle crashed west of the intersection of Uintah Street and Cascade Avenue. Investigators determined that one of the drivers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Airport Road

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left two injured and one dead early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 2500 block of Airport Road. The location is an unlicensed after-hours nightclub, according to CSPD. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Man in wheelchair struck and killed by El Paso County deputy

The exhibit was scheduled to close next month, but History Colorado decided to extend its stay through June. Survivors of last month's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs testified before the House oversight committee Wednesday. Gas prices fall nationally, local prices are no exception. Updated: 7 hours ago. Gas prices...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in southeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airport Road and Circle Drive. The two others who were shot The post Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

3 people shot east of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Three people were shot east of downtown Colorado Springs early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead. Police responded to a shooting in the area of South Circle Boulevard and Airport Road around 4:30 a.m. One victim was dead on scene. The condition of the other two victims was unavailable the last time this article was updated, and no identifying information about the victims has been provided yet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies find cash & Fentanyl pills, Pueblo man arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man on a federal warrant and recovered thousands of dollars in cash along with Fentanyl pills Friday morning on Dec. 16. At approximately 11:45 a.m., Sheriff’s detectives recognized Richard John Herrera, 41, driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada near Constitution Road and Troy Avenue. Detectives […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Dec. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Issak Padilla, 19, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Padilla has a warrant for Assault which includes Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Investigation: Convenience store robbery on Shasta Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery after a store employee was held at gunpoint early Saturday morning on Dec. 17. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store near the corner of Arlington Drive and Shasta Drive. A store employee told officers they were robbed […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. The alleged thefts happened over eight months ago in March, and victims told 11 News reporter Jack Heeke that they have connected through Facebook and combined their efforts to try and track Leonard down. They said they believe they know where he his.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man in wheelchair hit and killed by EPSO patrol car

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has released preliminary information gained through their investigation of a crash that happened Wednesday morning, Dec. 14 involving a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO). CSP said in a press release that an adult man in a wheelchair was hit by a deputy in […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Shots fired at fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shots were fired into a fast food restaurant in southeast Colorado Springs early Saturday morning. Police said Colorado Springs firefighters were out on a call near South Chelton Road and South Academy Boulevard just after 12:20 a.m. when they heard gunshots in the area and alerted police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Persons of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are hoping for help with tracking down two “persons of interest” in connection to a homicide investigation. According to Pueblo Police, the homicide investigation started Dec. 2. The two persons of interest detectives need help identifying are shown in the video at the top of this article.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Investigator says evidence will rule murder retrial

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs woman who was convicted of murdering her three children in a house fire back in 2003 could get a new trial. An investigator who was on the case is now defending the work they did almost 20 years ago. “The investigation was extremely thorough, and the results of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 suspects rob Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two armed suspects robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said it happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of Astrozon Blvd, near the intersection of Highway 21. The clerk at the store told police The post 2 suspects rob Colorado Springs convenience store at gunpoint appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

