One dead following a crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy

A pedestrian has passed away after he was hit by an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy vehicle on E Las Vegas St, which is south of downtown Colorado Springs. The crash happened just after 6:30 this morning.

Deputy Greg Stoneham was on duty and not responding to a call at the time of the crash. Per policy, Deputy Stoneham has been placed on administrative leave.

The male pedestrian has not been identified, but Colorado State Patrol stated that he was traveling in a non-motorized wheelchair when he was struck by the vehicle. The male was ejected on impact. Despite life-saving measures from the deputy, the male was pronounced deceased on scene.

Drugs, alcohol, and speed are not considered to be factors in this crash. The road is now reopened after it was closed for over 4 hours.

At this time, it is unclear whether or not any charges will be filed against Deputy Stoneham.

The Colorado State Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

