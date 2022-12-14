ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Review: All of Our Demise by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman

Where All of Our Demise really shines are the characters. In this sequel, I appreciated the scope, the themes, and the action. There’s this real sense of danger and sacrifice which I don’t see as much as I’d like. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: Love from Mecca to Medina by S.K. Ali

As a fan of Love from A to Z, I knew I needed to read this follow up sequel. Because it’s not out of the woods for our favorite couple. From a premise perspective, I appreciated the sequel. Because it’s rarely ever smooth sailing after “The End”. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss

TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Why am I always so angry?

The question I’m a single woman in my 40s. I have a career and I own my flat, but I’m continually unhappy. I’ve been taking all sorts of antidepressants on and off for the past 20 years and have seen different types of therapists, doctors, psychiatrists and have attended anger management and mindfulness courses, retreats, yoga. Nothing works. My brain scans are normal.
A moment that changed me: I thought Grandma’s recipe had died with her – and Christmas would never be the same

W — hen you think of Christmas, which food springs to mind? Perhaps turkey, mince pies or mulled wine? For me, it’s the festive fruit tart my grandmother baked every year, to be eaten on Christmas Eve. When we settled down to eat dessert on 24 December, after all the hustle and bustle of festive preparations, journeys across the country and the tensions that often come with a family Christmas, the serving of the tart was a signal to relax.

