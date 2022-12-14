ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors' road trip starting with blowout loss to Bucks, 128-111

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

After taking out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Saturday at Chase Center, things didn’t go as smoothly on Tuesday against the team with the second-best record in the league, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks started out punishing the Warriors inside, with Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo getting inside the paint early to take an 11-point lead in the first quarter.

The Bucks only hit three 3-pointers in the first half as they took a 12-point lead in the first half. Milwaukee never looked back against the defending champions.

Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Portis combined for 75 points on the way to a blowout win over the Warriors, 128-111.

As the Bucks coasted to a victory, the Warriors were whistled for five technical fouls during the contest. Jordan Poole, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Andre Iguodala and Jonathan Kuminga were all tagged with technical fouls against the Bucks on Tuesday.

Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. was able to record some playing time while in his hometown of Milwaukee. The 2022 No. 29 overall pick tallied six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the floor with two made triples in eight minutes off the bench.

The Warriors now hold a 2-12 record on the road this season. The Warriors will have to turn the page quickly with the second leg of a road back-to-back coming on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.

Following Golden State’s loss in Milwaukee, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

