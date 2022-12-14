Read full article on original website
Related
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong
We love a queer adult science fiction and The Circus Infinite takes the concept of a circus, transports it to space, and introduces crime bosses. If you love the idea of alien life forms, a MC who will fight for the family he’s found, and tons of SF space magic, keep reading this book review.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Man Offers Girlfriend to Live With Him Rent Free but Rescinds His Offer When His Friends Call Her a "Gold Digger"
50% of couples consider moving in together after one year. But the couple in this story waited three years to move in together. Unfortunately, their living situation didn't go well for long.
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: All of Our Demise by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman
Where All of Our Demise really shines are the characters. In this sequel, I appreciated the scope, the themes, and the action. There’s this real sense of danger and sacrifice which I don’t see as much as I’d like. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
utopia-state-of-mind.com
Review: Love from Mecca to Medina by S.K. Ali
As a fan of Love from A to Z, I knew I needed to read this follow up sequel. Because it’s not out of the woods for our favorite couple. From a premise perspective, I appreciated the sequel. Because it’s rarely ever smooth sailing after “The End”. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Comments / 0