Massachusetts State

Review: The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong

We love a queer adult science fiction and The Circus Infinite takes the concept of a circus, transports it to space, and introduces crime bosses. If you love the idea of alien life forms, a MC who will fight for the family he’s found, and tons of SF space magic, keep reading this book review.
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Review: All of Our Demise by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman

Where All of Our Demise really shines are the characters. In this sequel, I appreciated the scope, the themes, and the action. There’s this real sense of danger and sacrifice which I don’t see as much as I’d like. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: Love from Mecca to Medina by S.K. Ali

As a fan of Love from A to Z, I knew I needed to read this follow up sequel. Because it’s not out of the woods for our favorite couple. From a premise perspective, I appreciated the sequel. Because it’s rarely ever smooth sailing after “The End”. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.

