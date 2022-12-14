Read full article on original website
2 OUT, 1 doubtful for Detroit Lions Week 15 matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is ultra-important to both teams. On Thursday, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. When the Lions released their injury report for Thursday, we found out that Hutchinson was dealing with an illness, and on Friday, Dan Campbell told reporters that Hutch would be back for the final practice of the week. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report of the week was released.
Detroit Lions waive Tom Kennedy, announce 3 additional roster moves
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important to both teams. With a win, the Lions would increase their playoff chances, while a loss would pretty much (but not completely) take them out of contention. Just moments ago, the Lions took to Twitter to announce four roster moves prior to their Week 15 matchup against the Jets.
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell gives update on Aidan Hutchinson
This coming Sunday, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions will look to continue their hot streak when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions would move to 7-7 on the season, and they would increase their playoff chances to about 40%. If the Lions are going to beat the Jets, they are going to need all hands on deck, as it is never easy to win on the road against a winning team. That means having Aidan Hutchinson available on the defensive side of the ball.
Robert Saleh makes head-scratching comment about Zach Wilson prior to game vs. Detroit Lions
When Robert Saleh and the New York Jets selected quarterback Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, they hoped they were getting their quarterback of the future. Unfortunately, things have not worked out that way so far as Wilson has struggled mightily since coming to the NFL. In fact, Wilson was no longer the starting quarterback for the Jets heading into the week, but that changed when starter Mike White was not cleared by doctors. While speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh made an irrelevant comment to prop up Wilson prior to Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Wayne Fontes makes BOLD statement about 2022 Detroit Lions
If you have followed the Detroit Lions for a long time as I have, you are very familiar with the work of Wayne Fontes. But just in case your Lions fandom is still rather new, most agree that Fontes, despite having a losing record, is one the greatest head coaches the franchise has ever had. This past week, the Detroit Lions Podcast held their annual 24-hour St. Jude’s telethon, and while doing so, Fontes called in on his own accord to talk about the team.
Tracy Walker has message for Detroit Lions fans
During the first quarter of the Detroit Lions‘ 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings back in late September, S Tracy Walker suffered an injury that ended up knocking him out of the game. Following the game, Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that it could be an Achilles injury. “We’ll know more in the morning,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t look real good, but, obviously, it’s the ankle area, possibly it could be the Achilles.” The next day, it was reported that Walker had indeed suffered an Achilles injury that would keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft
Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon. We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.
WILX-TV
Tigers Add Another Free Agent Pitcher
-The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation. Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.
Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better
Will the Detroit Lions run the table and end up finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? After winning five of their past six games, that seems like a real possibility, as the Lions have (on paper) a manageable schedule down the stretch. That being said, even if the Lions were to win out, they are still going to need some help from at least a couple of other teams. Well, the Detroit Lions’ playoff chances just got better as they got some help on Thursday Night Football.
Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn wants to ‘beat the hell’ out of the New York Jets
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. One person who is excited about the game is Lions’ defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. You may recall that Glenn was originally selected by the Jets in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft. During his eight seasons with the Jets, he intercepted 24 passes and made two Pro Bowls. Now, Glenn says he wants to take it to his former team.
How the Detroit Lions could clinch a home playoff game in 2022
Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, just about everybody believed that the Detroit Lions would take a big jump from a season ago when they finished with a 3-13-1 overall record. Unfortunately, the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, and they have since had to battle back to get into playoff contention. That being said, they have done exactly that, and they are sick still in the playoff hunt. But could the Lions actually end up hosting a home NFL playoff game? They are going to need an epic choke job to help them out, but it is definitely possible!
Dan Campbell weighs in on New York Jets QB announcement
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will invade MetLife Stadium for the second time this season when they take on the New York Jets. Earlier today, news broke that the Jets have made a surprise decision on who will be their starting quarterback for their Week 15 game against the Lions, and it will be Zach Wilson who will get the nod over Mike White, who has not been cleared to play by the Jets’ doctors.
Dan Miller delivers epic speech prior to Detroit Lions win over Vikings [Video]
This past Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity to move it in one game of .500 when they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. After all was said and done, the Lions walked away with a 34-23 win to move to 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions kept their playoff hopes alive, and they will try to the momentum going this coming Sunday against the New York Jets. Prior to the win over the Vikings, Lions play-by-play man Dan Miller delivered an epic speech.
Aidan Hutchinson included on Detroit Lions Injury Report for Thursday, Dec. 15
Earlier today, we passed along a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, which indicated that rookie Aidan Hutchinson was among the players who were not present during the open portion of Thursday’s practice. Unfortunately, Birkett did not include WHY Hutchinson missed practice (he likely did not know at the time), leaving Lions’ fans to wonder if he was injured, or if he was just getting a rest day. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions injury report was released for Thursday, Dec. 15.
Jakub Vrana Back At Practice
The Detroit Red Wings could be getting some offensive help back soon. Jakub Vrana was spotted at practice today wearing a blue non-contact jersey. Vrana has been in the NHL/NHLPA assistance program since the first week of the season. This week's hottest stories. Jakub Vrana’s Production. When he is...
Breaking news causes Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets point spread to shift
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the New York Jets in a game that is extremely important for both teams in terms of the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season and increase their chances of making the 2022 NFL playoffs. On Friday, breaking news surfaced out of the Jets camp, causing the point spread in the Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets game to shift.
Detroit Lions uniform combination unveiled for matchup vs. Jets
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will have a golden opportunity when they travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets. With a win, the Lions will move to 7-7 on the season, and they will put themselves in a position to make a run at the NFL playoffs. Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions uniform combination was unveiled for Sunday’s game against the Jets.
Kelvin Sheppard says it would ‘be a joke’ for Detroit Lions to ‘get complacent’
The Detroit Lions are on a roll but LBs coach Kelvin Sheppard knows that six good weeks of good football does not mean you have arrived. Over the past six weeks, the Lions have won five games, and while doing so, they have looked like one of the top teams in the NFL. On Friday, Sheppard spoke to the media and he made it very clear that just because the Lions have been playing well does not mean they have “arrived.”
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Root for a TIE this week!
It’s GAME DAY, and we have your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide ready! Can you believe we are in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot? Well, considering we predicted it before the season, we are not too surprised. That being said, if the Lions want to get into the playoffs, they are not only going to have to win their remaining four games (probably), but they will also need some help along the way. Here is the Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 15!
Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators: Lineups, TV, Radio, game info
Red Wings expected lines vs. Senators:OffenseDefenseSpecial TeamsGoaltendingHOW TO WATCH/LISTEN – Detroit Red Wings vs. Ottawa SenatorsWrap Up. The Detroit Red Wings will return home to take on the Ottawa Senators for a matinee matchup this afternoon. The Red Wings are coming off a tough loss to the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, a game in which the Red Wings lost 4-1. Elmer Soderblom scored the only goal against the Wild in his first game back in the Wings lineup. Let’s see how they’ll lineup against the Senators today.
