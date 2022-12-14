ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: All of Our Demise by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman

Where All of Our Demise really shines are the characters. In this sequel, I appreciated the scope, the themes, and the action. There’s this real sense of danger and sacrifice which I don’t see as much as I’d like. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
utopia-state-of-mind.com

Review: The Circus Infinite by Khan Wong

We love a queer adult science fiction and The Circus Infinite takes the concept of a circus, transports it to space, and introduces crime bosses. If you love the idea of alien life forms, a MC who will fight for the family he’s found, and tons of SF space magic, keep reading this book review.

