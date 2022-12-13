ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford Mill, MD

Cape Gazette

Cape boys’ basketball powers past Central 75-46

When he helmed the Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball program from 2011-19, Steve Re’s teams distinguished themselves with in-your-face defense, crisp ball movement and endless energy on both ends of the court. From a basketball purist’s perspective, Re’s Vikings were a joy to watch. After a successful...
LEWES, DE
firststateupdate.com

Serious Accident Closes Old State Road In Townsend

Just before 11:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Old State Road in the area of Owensby Drive in Townsend for reports of a rollover crash with possible ejection. Arriving crews located one patient and closed the road. This will be an extended closure and investigation. This a developing story.
TOWNSEND, DE
buffalonynews.net

Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,000 and Hundreds of New Toys to the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Toys for Tots with a check for $7,000 today, comprised of proceeds from unused slot vouchers and a large cash supplement from Delaware Park. Also donated: a vast amount of toys from a six-week collection period, graciously contributed by Casino guests, as well as 50 make-up kits and 50 basketballs, purchased by Delaware Park. Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing said, 'In the spirit of the season, our guest participation has been exemplary this month. We are so happy to help spread holiday cheer to local children via these gifts.'
WILMINGTON, DE
starpublications.online

Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state

Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
SEAFORD, DE
WGMD Radio

State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School

State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
CAMDEN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Sussex Tech to launch new heavy equipment apprenticeship program

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A new, unique career opportunity is coming to Sussex Tech in the form of a bulldozer. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds received from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. According to Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education,...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning

Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington's Police Chief loses one competitor in search for Saint Louis job

Wilmington's Police Chief is facing a little less competition in his search to take over the department in Saint Louis. Melron Kelly, Deputy Chief of the Columbia South Carolina Police Department, has withdrawn his name, meaning Wilmington Chief Robert Tracy is now competing with the interim St Louis Police Commissioner along with the chief of Norfolk Virginia for the job in Saint Louis.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Competition, business go hand-in-hand for Rehoboth man

Will Harris always knew he wanted to help people reach their full potential, he just wasn’t sure how. A two-sport athlete at an all-boys high school in the Bronx, he started college with aspirations of getting a physical therapy degree. After one semester, he realized it wasn’t what he wanted to do.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE

