Cape Gazette
Cape boys’ basketball powers past Central 75-46
When he helmed the Cape Henlopen boys’ basketball program from 2011-19, Steve Re’s teams distinguished themselves with in-your-face defense, crisp ball movement and endless energy on both ends of the court. From a basketball purist’s perspective, Re’s Vikings were a joy to watch. After a successful...
MaxPreps
Yamir Knight named 2022 MaxPreps Delaware High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
Dover, December 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Dover. The Cape Henlopen High School basketball team will have a game with Dover High School on December 15, 2022, 12:30:00. The Cape Henlopen High School basketball team will have a game with Dover High School on December 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Smyrna finishes No. 1 in final Delaware MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Delaware came to a close over the weekend. Smyrna was among the winners, beating Dover in the Class 3A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Smyrna (12-1) won its...
halethorpe.com
‘The guy’s got a way about him’: Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore honed leadership skills as Johns Hopkins football player
After a fledgling basketball career was cut short by a torn ACL, Wes Moore played wide receiver for the Johns Hopkins football team where he developed the skills and acumen necessary to become Maryland’s first Black governor. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
firststateupdate.com
Serious Accident Closes Old State Road In Townsend
Just before 11:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Old State Road in the area of Owensby Drive in Townsend for reports of a rollover crash with possible ejection. Arriving crews located one patient and closed the road. This will be an extended closure and investigation. This a developing story.
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
buffalonynews.net
Delaware Park Casino & Racing Donates $7,000 and Hundreds of New Toys to the Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Delaware Park Casino & Racing presented Toys for Tots with a check for $7,000 today, comprised of proceeds from unused slot vouchers and a large cash supplement from Delaware Park. Also donated: a vast amount of toys from a six-week collection period, graciously contributed by Casino guests, as well as 50 make-up kits and 50 basketballs, purchased by Delaware Park. Ron Baumann, President and General Manager of Delaware Park Casino & Racing said, 'In the spirit of the season, our guest participation has been exemplary this month. We are so happy to help spread holiday cheer to local children via these gifts.'
Fast-Moving Flames Tear Through Southern Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
A potentially malfunctioning fire sprinkler system inside a Cecil County home may have malfunctioned and caused an Elkton home to go up in flames, officials say.Smoke could be seen billowing through the air shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a crew of 30 firefighters from the Singerly Fi…
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
WGMD Radio
State Police Investigating Weekend Theft at Caesar Rodney High School
State Police need your help in identifying someone who entered the parking lot of Caesar Rodney High School on Old North Road in Camden on Saturday, December 10th. Police say this person stole a generator and sound system worth over $1500. If you recognize the vehicle in the pictures or have information regarding this theft, contact Detective C. Bowie at Troop 3 by calling (302) 698-8503. Information can also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/.
WDEL 1150AM
Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday
A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
WMDT.com
Sussex Tech to launch new heavy equipment apprenticeship program
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – A new, unique career opportunity is coming to Sussex Tech in the form of a bulldozer. Sussex Tech Adult Education recently purchased a bulldozer with funds received from the Delaware Apprenticeship Expansion Grant. According to Mike Hague, Industrial Training Coordinator for Sussex Tech Adult Education,...
halethorpe.com
Maryland legislators may consider increasing state oversight of security guards, which falls short of police standard, after recent deaths
Despite having one of the highest concentrations of security guards in the country, Maryland is among the states that provide minimal oversight of the industry.
Hogan puts $100 million toward new Easton hospital
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced today he will put $100 million toward building a new University of Maryland hospital in Easton, Talbot County.
delawarepublic.org
Winter storm predicted to bring rain to Delaware, coastal flood warning
Delawareans will have to wait a little longer for the first significant snowfall this season. A light mix of freezing rain and snow Thursday will turn to showers throughout the morning, according to the National Weather Service. This winter storm caused midwestern states to enact blizzard warnings earlier this week...
WDEL 1150AM
Wilmington's Police Chief loses one competitor in search for Saint Louis job
Wilmington's Police Chief is facing a little less competition in his search to take over the department in Saint Louis. Melron Kelly, Deputy Chief of the Columbia South Carolina Police Department, has withdrawn his name, meaning Wilmington Chief Robert Tracy is now competing with the interim St Louis Police Commissioner along with the chief of Norfolk Virginia for the job in Saint Louis.
First run was a debacle, so Delaware takes second shot at lead testing in schools
It’s basically back to square one for lead testing in Delaware schools, more than two years the harmful metal was found in most buildings after every faucet, fountain, and spigot was sampled. Results of the tests were first released publicly in October, revealing that 49 schools — one out...
Cape Gazette
Competition, business go hand-in-hand for Rehoboth man
Will Harris always knew he wanted to help people reach their full potential, he just wasn’t sure how. A two-sport athlete at an all-boys high school in the Bronx, he started college with aspirations of getting a physical therapy degree. After one semester, he realized it wasn’t what he wanted to do.
Missing New Jersey boaters headed to Florida found safe off Delaware coast
Two missing boaters who departed Cape May, New Jersey last month in a 30-foot sailboat have been found safe.
