MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO