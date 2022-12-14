Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Alabama’s unemployment rate unchanged in November
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s unemployment rate in November has been unchanged from October’s rate of 2.7%. According to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, the rate represents 63,043 unemployed persons compared to 61,721 in October and 69,688 in November 2021. “It is encouraging to see that Alabama’s economy...
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday “banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.”. This includes TikTok and WeChat, “or any other application developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited,” the order...
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more drivers hit the highways closer to the holidays, law enforcement is starting to see more cases of road rage. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there had been multiple instances in rural parts of interstates. “Somebody stops in front of...
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Tallahassee, Fla. (WSFA) – A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery. The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers...
