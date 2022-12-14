The Tigers traveled to Hill College to take on the Paschal High School Panthers. The Tigers started off slow in the first quarter only scoring 10 points. The 2nd quarter saw the Tigers battle back scoring 16 in the quarter and go into the half up 26-25. Being up 1 the Tigers came heating up and lit up the 3rd quarter with 23 points and only allowing 12. Tigers were up 49-37 at the start of the 4th and continued their hot streak into the 4th scoring 28 points. Tigers won the game 77-50 to bring their overall record to 12-4. Catch the Tigers back in action @ Killeen Ellison for their district opener against the Ellison Eagles on Tuesday December 20th, 2022.

BELTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO