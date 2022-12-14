Read full article on original website
Black River Falls Memorial Hospital Hospice Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary
The hospice program at Black River Memorial Hospital will reach a new milestone this month, celebrating its 20th anniversary. The program generally provides services to patients who have been diagnosed with six or fewer months to live. There is no age requirement as the program’s youngest patient was only 6 months old, with the oldest being 106 years old.
Wausau Native Crowned Miss America 2023
(Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) Miss Wisconsin has won the title of Miss America 2023. According to Drake Bentley and Jamie Rokus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Wausau native Grace Stanke, a 20-year-old nuclear engineering student at UW-Madison, is the third woman from Wisconsin to be crowned as Miss America.
Marshfield Common Council Approves Changes to Fee Schedule for Services Provided by Marshfield Fire and Rescue
After a thorough review by the City of Marshfield Fire and Rescue staff and the City's Finance, Budget and Personal Committee (FBP), the Marshfield Fire and Police Commission (FPC) and the Common Council recently approved changes to the fee schedule for services provided by the Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department.
Neillsville City Council Discusses Police Department Vehicle
The Neillsville Common Council discussed the Police Department’s Chevy Tahoe. Neillsville Police Chief Jim Mankowski reported the Chevy Tahoe broke down during an out-of-county mental health transport. The estimated repair cost of $7,000 to $8,500 exceeds the vehicle’s value. The vehicle has been taken out of service. City...
Marshfield Residents Beware Of Fallen Branches And Tree Limbs
Due to heavy ice and snow build up on tree branches, several tree limbs have snapped off covering sidewalks throughout out the city of Marshfield. Please stay away from any fallen trees and or wires for your own safety. If a tree is located on your property that has fallen...
Taylor Man Arrested in Jackson County for 5th OWI
A Taylor man was arrested in Jackson County for operating while intoxicated after speeding on a Jackson County Highway. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 37-year-old Jason Twieg was pulled over for speeding on Highway 95 in the Town of Curran around 11:37pm on Monday. He was traveling over 100mph.
Clark County Sheriff's Department Experiencing 911 Outage
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is aware there are electrical outages. ALSO AT THIS TIME, THE SHERIFF'S OFFICE IS COMPLETELY DOWN AND WE ARE NOT ALBE TO RECEIVE OR MAKE CALLS. We are working diligently to have our 911 calls rerouted to surrounding counties. At this time we have not...
