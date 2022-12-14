Read full article on original website
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
TODAY.com
Mom and nonuplets come home to Mali after record-breaking birth in Morocco
The first-ever set of surviving nonuplets have finally made their way home, more than one year after their birth. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Mali announced on Dec. 13 that the nonuplets, nine babies born at once who made history in May 2021, had safely travelled from Morocco, where they were born, to their home country of Mali.
