Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low-income residents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to programs that support low-income residents become self-sufficient in Alabama. “Life’s curves sometimes cause people to be knocked down,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “The Community Services Block Grant programs enable those people to stand up and move forward. I am pleased to support these programs that help many residents get back on their feet both economically and mentally.”
Alabama man arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Huntsville on Dec. 13 for his alleged role in the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Bryan Shawn Smith was seen at the Capitol wearing an army green jacket, a camouflage baseball hat and sunglasses at times.
Alabama lobby group to stream and archive legislative session videos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Keeping up with your lawmakers at the Alabama State House will be easier during the next legislative session. The League of Women Voters of Alabama, a lobbyist group, launched The Alabama Channel website to save recordings of committee meetings and floor debates. Committee meetings and floor...
ALEA seeing increase in road rage incidents
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As more drivers hit the highways closer to the holidays, law enforcement is starting to see more cases of road rage. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there had been multiple instances in rural parts of interstates. “Somebody stops in front of...
New training program getting school bus drivers on the road across Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 100 school districts across the state of Alabama are taking advantage of a new training program to get bus drivers on the road. The Skills for Success training program is offered through the Alabama Community College System. Students are required to complete an online course, then behind the wheel training. Once completed, they receive their CDL and are ready to start driving kids to school.
Barbour County man wins $2 million playing Mega Millions
Tallahassee, Fla. (WSFA) – A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery. The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers...
State health officials warn of increasing flu, COVID-19 cases
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hospitals are seeing a surge of COVID-19 and flu patients across the state. Health officials are warning people to take caution during the holidays. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health says there has been high flu activity with the latest report of 28 flu deaths in the state.
Deer sightings high for drivers this time of year
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are seeing more and more deer on their drive to work and, in many cases, on the roadside on their way from home. This is not uncommon for this time of year in Alabama. State wildlife officials say one reason people are seeing more...
First Alert: Big-time blast of cold eyes Alabama for Christmas
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cold air has finally arrived in Central Alabama! The next 7 days will be much colder than what December has featured so far. Highs will only be in the 50s each day through next Wednesday, December 21st. That’s some below average stuff for the first...
