Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Lockeland Elementary School in Nashville. Metro Nashville Public Schools will get Title 1 funds for low-income students slashed, but got boosts from other funding sources. (Photo: John Partipilo) Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost...
Nebraska chamber launches statewide tech association
A new statewide technology organization has been launched to unite Nebraska’s tech minds and to push for growth and favorable policies for the industry. The formation of Tech Nebraska was announced Friday by Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone during the chamber’s innovation and tech summit in Lincoln. Slone...
The Legislature needs to rein in predatory lenders
Minnesota lags behind 18 states and the District of Columbia, which have passed interest rate caps or 36% or lower, protecting consumers from these predatory loan products. Getty Images. Jonah took out a loan for $365 and ended up repaying $1,082, over 11 months, an annual percentage rate of 197%.
‘Buckle up’: Youngkin budget proposal includes another $1B in tax cuts
Gov. Glenn Youngkin presents his budget proposal to the General Assembly's money committees ahead of the 2023 legislative session. (Graham Moomaw/virginia Mercury) Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out a budget plan Thursday that includes $1 billion in tax cuts for Virginia residents and businesses, telling the General Assembly to “buckle up” because his administration wants the state to “start going faster and getting more done.”
Part of a northwest Iowa river has been pumped dry
A roughly two-mile stretch of the Ocheyedan River ran dry this fall in northwest Iowa. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) A significant stretch of a northwest Iowa river has run dry several times in the past seven years as a rural water utility has pumped more water from the ground — at least a quarter of which is sold out-of-state — with the approval of state regulators.
DeWine hints at possible veto after tobacco measure picks up local preemption language
Cigarette brands manufactured by Reynolds Amercian are displayed at a tobacco shop. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Among the flurry of legislation in the Ohio General Assembly’s marathon final session was a measure restricting local governments’ ability to regulate tobacco. The move comes days after Columbus approved an ordinance banning flavored tobacco. Gov. Mike DeWine has signaled he has reservations with the bill.
Why are pregnancy and childbirth killing so many Black women in Texas?
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Nakeenya Wilson was at a meeting of Texas’ maternal mortality review committee when she got the call: Her sister, who had recently had a baby, was having a stroke.
Montana’s first Amazon facility under construction in Missoula
E-commerce giant Amazon is constructing its first facility in the Treasure State in Missoula, according to a release from Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula,” Gianforte said in the release.
Oregon GOP hailed end to Democrats’ ‘supermajority’ but will that matter much?
In the 2023 legislative session, Democrats will need Republican support to raise taxes. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Republicans might not have gained as many seats as they had hoped in the November election, but they won enough to prevent Democrats from raising taxes without Republican support. They bragged about that...
Lead threat prompts call for greater action
Advocates say Iowa needs to take action sooner when children test positive for lead in their blood. (Photo by Getty Images) Last year, 728 kids in Davenport tested positive for lead in their blood. And while health experts say no amount of lead is safe for kids, public health authorities took their most stringent action in only a fraction of those cases.
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
Williamson Memorial Hospital houses the town’s Kathy Ireland Recovery Center. Photo by Allen Siegler. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox once a week; sign up for the free newsletter at https://mountainstatespotlight.org/newsletter. WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon,...
Arkansas Legislative Council approves rural hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas state Rep. Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne) talks with another House member during a meeting of the Arkansas Legislative Council Friday morning, Dec. 16, 2022, in the Big MAC Building on the grounds of the state Capitol.(Photo by John Sykes/Arkansas Advocate-12.16.2022) Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new...
Legislature doesn’t have to look far to find money to tackle the housing crisis
Tents and vehicles crowd the edges of Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland on Sept. 9, 2022. (Fred Joe/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Calling it the “number one issue throughout Oregon,” more than two dozen mayors recently wrote to the Oregon Legislature asking for $125 million in annual funding to address homelessness. “Cities cannot be left to solve this statewide crisis by ourselves,” the bipartisan group of mayors noted.
DeSantis directs state officials to ‘immediately’ provide travel trailers to displaced Ian victims
Deb McGinty walks with outstretched arms near her apartment as she said on September 30, 2022, that she was, "Thanking God that I'm alive" after Hurricane Ian passed through in Fort Myers. Wading through the floods is a bad idea, though. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Months after Florida was...
Workers strike at two Minnesota Starbucks stores as part of national protest
A Starbucks manager turns away a customer at a store in Saint Paul that closed early because of a three-day strike beginning Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. Workers at two Starbucks stores in Minnesota launched a three-day strike on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against...
Gov proposes upping Medicaid reimbursement, but not as much as study recommends
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). After a study of nursing home rates, the Gianforte Administration has proposed to bump up the per diem for the stressed facilities, but only for a fraction of the recommended increased rates. Nursing...
‘It’s time to deal with this’: Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer
COLBY — Kansas should scrap its de facto policy of draining the Ogallala Aquifer, a state board decided Wednesday. Instead, the board said, the Kansas government should take steps to stop the decline of the aquifer, which supplies water to one-sixth of the world’s grain supply, and save it for future generations.
A closer look at Ohio voting restrictions now at desk of Gov. Mike DeWine
Governor Mike DeWine talks with the press. (Photo by Graham Stokes for the Ohio Capital Journal / Republish photo only with original story) The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Montana can learn from Colorado’s newest national monument
The Native American warrior memorial at the Battle of the Little Bighorn (Photo courtesy of Nathan Satran | Visit Southeast Montana). The Mountain Mamas started in Montana in 2013, and over two years ago branched out to Colorado. In both states we have thousands of moms united by a simple...
Class of 16 new state troopers sworn in as union calls for higher wages
LINCOLN — Sixteen new state troopers were sworn in and received badges at a ceremony Friday at the State Capitol. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson spoke at the ceremony, as did Col. John Bolduc, the superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. The addition of the new...
