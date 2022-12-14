Read full article on original website
United NS23 Trans-Atlantic Aircraft Adjustment – 16DEC22
United during the weekend of 16DEC22’s schedule update filed operational aircraft changes on selected Trans-Atlantic service for Northern summer 2023 season. Routes with planned aircraft changes filed as of 16DEC22 as follows. Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 25MAR23 787-10 continues to operate 1 daily, replacing -9 Newark...
Ethiopian Resumes Copenhagen From May 2023: NS23 Europe Changes
Ethiopian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to adjust service to Brussels and Vienna, while resuming service to Copenhagen, after near 20 years of service cancellation. Addis Ababa – Brussels eff 28MAR23 Nonstop terminator increases from 2 to 7 weekly, A350-900XWB. ET732 ADD0005 – 0620BRU 350 D.
Lufthansa NS23 Intercontinental Network Changes – 15DEC22
Lufthansa today (15DEC22) filed intercontinental operation changes for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23 and 28OCT23. Planned service adjustment to date as follows. Frankfurt – Abuja – Port Harcourt. 26MAR23 – 30JUN23 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A330-300/A340-300 (Previous: A330-300) eff 01JUL23 A340-300 replaces A330-300 Frankfurt...
Austrian Increases Shanghai Service From Jan 2023
Austrian Airlines from mid-January 2023 plans to increase service on Vienna – Shanghai Pu Dong route, as it schedules service resumption of 2nd weekly flight, departing Vienna from 16JAN23. This route is operated by Boeing 777-200ER aircraft. OS075 VIE2330 – 1745+1PVG 772 15. OS076 PVG0005 – 0550VIE 772...
Batik Air Malaysia 1Q23 Tokyo Frequency Changes
Batik Air Malaysia in the last few days filed planned operational frequency on Kuala Lumpur – Tokyo Narita route, in the first quarter of 2023. As of 16DEC22, the airline’s planned 4 weekly Boeing 737 MAX 8 service, previously scheduled between 15DEC22 and 14JAN23, is now being extended to 15MAR23.
Edelweiss NS23 Europe Network Additions
Edelweiss Air in Northern summer 2023 season is adding 3 new destinations from Zurich, including service to Akureyri in Iceland, as well as Bari in Italy and Biarritz in France. Planned operation as follows. Zurich – Akureyri 07JUL23 – 18AUG23 1 weekly A320. WK308/LX8308 ZRH2140 – 2330AEY 320...
Xiamen Airlines Adds Fuzhou – Phnom Penh Service From Dec 2022
Xiamen Airlines in late-December 2022 intends to add new service to Cambodia, as the airline schedules Fuzhou – Phnom Penh route. Initially scheduled to commence on 02DEC22 at earliest, the Skyteam member tentatively plans to operate this route from 23DEC22. Further changes remain likely. This route is scheduled once...
China Southern Adds Xi’An – Almaty Service in 1Q23
China Southern in the first quarter of 2023 plans to introduce new service to Kazakhstan, with the scheduling of Xi’An – Almaty nonstop service. Boeing 737-800 aircraft will operate this route from 06JAN23, once weekly. CZ8061 XIY0730 – 1030ALA 738 5. CZ8062 ALA1230 – 1850XIY 738 5...
Royal Air Philippines Revises Taipei 1Q23 Operations
Royal Air Philippines has revised its planned service on Caticlan – Taipei Taoyuan route, based on the airline’s website. First date available for reservation (air only) on the airline’s website is now scheduled on 15JAN23, operating 1 daily flight with Airbus A320 aircraft, switching to 3 weekly from 15FEB23. Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route.
Etihad Resumes Kolkata Service From March 2023
Etihad in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Abu Dhabi – Kolkata route, last served until March 2020. From 26MAR23, the airline plans to operate 7 weekly flights with split schedule. EY256 AUH1350 – 2010CCU 32A 257. EY258 AUH2110 – 0330+1CCU 32A x257. EY259 CCU0435 –...
Etihad Expands New York JFK Service From late-April 2023
Etihad Airways in Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase Abu Dhabi – New York JFK service, as the airline set to increase service from 11 to 14 weekly, effective 24APR23. It previously operated 14 weekly flights on this route until September 2018. EY103 AUH0310 – 0925JFK 789 D...
Korean Air Increases Sydney Service in March 2023
Korean Air today (15DEC22) filed service changes for Seoul Incheon – Sydney route, for the month of March 2023. Between 06MAR23 and 25MAR23, the airline will continue to operate 1 daily flight, instead of planned 4 weekly. This route is operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. KE401 ICN1845 – 0655+1SYD...
Air Tahiti Nui Increases Auckland Service in NS23
Air Tahiti Nui in Northern summer 2023 season is increasing service to New Zealand, coinciding with termination of codeshare partnership with Air New Zealand on “temporary basis” on Papeete – Auckland sector, according to travel agent bulletin issued by Air New Zealand. Air Tahiti Nui will be...
Capital Airlines Adds Qingdao – Hong Kong Service in late-Dec 2022
Beijing Capital Airlines in late-December 2022 is adding service to Hong Kong, which sees the airline schedule Qingdao – Hong Kong route. From 24DEC22, Airbus A320 aircraft to operate one weekly flight on Saturdays. JD5747 TAO1125 – 1450HKG 320 6. JD5748 HKG1630 – 2015TAO 320 6.
Virgin Atlantic Moves Providenciales Launch to early-Nov 2023
Virgin Atlantic this month opened reservation for its planned service to The Turks and Caicos, nearly a month earlier than planned*, as the airline plans to operate London Heathrow – Providenciales – Montego Bay route. Previously announced to commence on 15NOV23, reservation for this service is now available for flights on/after 04NOV23.
