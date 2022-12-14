ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

KSNT News

KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record

It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
LAWRENCE, KS
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Kansas head coach Bill Self previews Indiana

Watch as Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his team’s matchup with Indiana. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday (ESPN2). Video credit – Kansas Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program

Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
LAWRENCE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title

“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
WAVERLY, KS
WIBW

$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping

TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
TOPEKA, KS
People

6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?

"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
SAINT CHARLES, MO
WIBW

Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
KANSAS CITY, KS

