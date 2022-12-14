Read full article on original website
KU Sports
Dajuan Harris Jr. harasses Hoosiers on both ends of the floor in 84-62 win by No. 8 Kansas over No. 14 Indiana
Given the opponent and the history of Indiana’s time inside Allen Fieldhouse, it was only fitting that Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was one of the stars of Saturday’s 84-62 win for 8th-ranked Kansas. Less than an hour after Saturday’s dominant victory over the 14th-ranked Hoosiers, Kansas...
thedailyhoosier.com
After ugly loss to Kansas, it’s time to reset expectations for IU basketball
After Indiana was run off the court at Phog Allen Fieldhouse Saturday in a 22-point loss to Kansas, it’s time for a zoom-out. It’s time to reset expectations for this team. That’s not to say IU fans should give up all hope for this season, nor that the big-picture goals are now unattainable.
KU Sports
KU hoops notebook: Ejiofor shines, Vitale honor and a half-full student section
It’s been a revolving door of sorts at the 5 position for the 8th-ranked Kansas men’s basketball team so far this season. But on Saturday, in an 84-62 win over No. 14 Indiana, KU freshman Zuby Ejiofor made his case for being a much bigger part of the plan moving forward.
Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's dominant win over Indiana
Kansas basketball defeated No. 14 Indiana 84-62 on Saturday. The Jayhawks dominated the game early on and seized that momentum for nearly the entirety of the matchup. KU also put a heavy focus on preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis, who struggled to find his footing for the Hoosiers for the entire game with only 13 points.
Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's 84-62 Loss at Kansas
Indiana got blown out by a top-10 team for the second weekend in a row, and Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson wasn't happy about it. He was especially upset about their 23 turnovers and effort. Here's the video of his postgame press conference, and the full transcript as well.
KU Sports
Kevin McCullar Jr., Dajuan Harris Jr., and Gradey Dick on the Jayhawks’ 84-62 win over Hoosiers
Another week, another marquee matchup where No. 8 Kansas was in control from start to finish. This time it was a resounding 84-62 victory over the No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers on a Saturday afternoon in Allen Fieldhouse. Six different players scored in double figures for the Jayhawks, led by a...
KU basketball paying heed with new jerseys against Indiana
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Proudly displayed above the national championship banners in Kansas basketball’s Allen Fieldhouse is a sign reading “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of ‘THE PHOG.'” The sign was created by two Kansas students in 1988 for a home game against Duke, and the sign has been a staple of college basketball since. […]
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record
It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Kansas head coach Bill Self previews Indiana
Watch as Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his team’s matchup with Indiana. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday (ESPN2). Video credit – Kansas Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
Kansas QB commit Kasen Weisman set to visit different Power 5 program
Kansas football commit Kasen Weisman will be visiting another Power 5 program before the start of the dead period and just days away from National Signing Day. On Friday, the quarterback announced he was taking an official visit to Colorado. Head coach Deion Sanders and new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis extended an offer to Weisman on Dec. 8. Weisman will be in Boulder from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Says Starting Forward Mason Gillis Back at Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis has missed the team's last three games with a back injury. Coach Matt Painter said Thursday that the starting forward returned to practice for the first time since his injury. Painter did not reveal Gillis' status for Saturday's game against Davidson...
Emporia gazette.com
Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title
“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
3 Kansas counties rise above national average for wage growth in 2022
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent report shows that three Kansas counties have risen above the national average when it comes to wage changes. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) released its second quarter report for 2022 showing trends in county employment and wages in the Sunflower State. The report focuses on the four […]
WIBW
Ballard says she’s opposed to moving KHP superintendent under AG’s control
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Democrat lawmaker says she is opposed to a Republican proposal to move control of the Kansas Highway Patrol from the governor’s office to the state attorney general’s office. Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence, told 13 NEWS on Friday that the Republican proposal is “a...
WIBW
$10M bond set for Topeka man accused in Nebraska kidnapping
TOPEKA/OMAHA - (WIBW/WOWT) - The Topeka man accused in the disappearance of an Omaha woman made his first appearance in Nebraska court Friday afternoon. Aldrick Scott, 47, was formally charged with the kidnapping of Cari Allen. He also faces a count of being an accessory to a felony. In court,...
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
LOUISBURG, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman across the country lost her beloved dog and, after months of searching, she thought she’d never see him again. Now, he might be home just in time for Christmas!. Heather Reichart finds strays in her Kansas pasture all the time. But something told...
6 Store Clerks Were Murdered Along I-70 in the Midwest Decades Ago. Will New DNA Technology Catch Killer?
"We definitely have new evidence to test," says Det. Kelly Rhodes of the St. Charles, Mo., police The spring of 1992 became a nightmare for six families whose loved ones were fatally shot by a never-identified man who became known as the I-70 killer. Thirty years later, the murders remain unsolved — but officials hope modern technology will bring answers. "We definitely have new evidence to test and the advantage of advanced DNA processing on our side. I'm really optimistic," Det. Kelly Rhodes, task force leader at St....
WIBW
Kansas City woman killed after crashing into wall
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman was killed early Thursday morning in Wyandotte County after her vehicle hit a slope in the road and then crashed into the wall of a house. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, December 15,...
