Dolphins lose one practice squad WR, sign another

While it was reported that the Miami Dolphins would be losing cornerback Kalon Barnes to the Minnesota Vikings, two more moves have been reported involving the team’s practice squad.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, practice squad wideout Freddie Swain was signed to the Denver Broncos active roster. Swain was elevated for the first time this season against the Los Angeles Chargers. He played seven offensive snaps but was unable to draw a target.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson is also reporting that Miami has filled one of their two open practice squad spots by signing wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton.

Hamilton, 27, entered the NFL as a fourth-round selection of the Broncos back in 2018. In his first three seasons with the team, he recorded 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns before missing the final year of his rookie deal with a torn ACL.

He spent part of this past offseason with the Houston Texans but was waived back in June.

This gives Miami experienced depth, as Tyreek Hill, River Cracraft and Jaylen Waddle have all been dealing with injuries in the last two weeks.