PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen two weeks ago. Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing juvenile Jamirrah Williams. The last time she was seen was on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the 13xx block of S 32nd Street. A 13-year-old girl with a light complexion, 5'8″, 150 pounds, and hazel eyes, Jamirrah was last seen wearing black sweatpants, black Crocs, and a black hoodie. It is possible that Jamirrah is in the area of Bridge and Pratt. Anyone with any information on Jamirrah's

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO