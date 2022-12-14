ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team

A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire pitcher from Royals, DFA Eric Hosmer

The Boston Red Sox announced a trade on Friday, but their corresponding move was the bigger story. Right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills was acquired from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jacob Wallace. To make room for Mills on the roster, veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Dodgers agree to a one-year contract with J.D. Martinez

The wheels don't ever stop turning. In the midst of free agency season, Saturday proved to be another big day for one of the league's franchises -- this time, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal, which is reportedly for $10 million according to Jon Heyman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Jeter Downs might be defining player of Chaim Bloom Era

If there's a player who signifies everything wrong with Chaim Bloom's Red Sox tenure, it's Jeter Downs. Acquired as the primary prospect for MVP Mookie Betts, Downs couldn't even hit .200 over two seasons at Triple-A Worcester's launching pad. So when the Red Sox needed to create a roster spot for free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Thursday, they designated Downs for assignment, effectively ending his Red Sox career with a .154 average in 14 games.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox asked Marlins about shortstop's availability

The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. Former Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson is the top shortstop remaining in free agency and the Red Sox reportedly are among teams with interest. However, if Swanson signs elsewhere, Boston could shift its attention to the trade market.
BOSTON, MA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
The Comeback

Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is currently in her native country enjoying a relaxing vacation with her children. Bündchen took her children, aged 13 and 10, away from Miami, Florida, where they’ve been located since her public divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Bündchen stayed at an exclusive resort in Praia Brava Norte-SC, a Read more... The post Gisele makes major move after Tom Brady divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing

For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Source: Cubs, SS Dansby Swanson agree to 7-year deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs and Dansby Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million contract on Saturday, adding the All-Star shortstop to their rebuilding project. The deal includes a full no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Phillies bet $72 million that best is yet to come from Taijuan Walker

The Phillies committed $72 million over four years to right-hander Taiwan Walker because they believe he's in his prime and the best is yet to come. "When you're trying to win a championship, you need quality starting pitching," Dave Dombrowski, the team's president of baseball operations, said at a news conference to officially herald Walker's signing on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

JP drops politically correct answer on Dubs' lack of free throws

The Warriors shot 13 free throws in their 118-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night at Wells Fargo Center, while their opponents took a whopping 31 shots from the charity stripe. Golden State's lack of free-throw attempts in their latest loss isn't new. It has been a trend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants announce Manaea's two-year, $25M contract agreement

To fill their rotation, the Giants have turned to a very familiar face. The Giants announced Friday that they officially agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract with former longtime Athletics starter Sean Manaea. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2023 MLB season. The agreement initially was reported Sunday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Red Sox DFA Eric Hosmer, get RHP Wyatt Mills from KC

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills, who was acquired from Kansas City for minor league righty Jacob Wallace. Hosmer, 33, batted .268 with eight home runs and 44 RBIs last season, when...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Lynch reveals key trait that helps Purdy fit 49ers' offense

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy seems to have made a seamless transition from backup to starter for the 49ers, and general manager John Lynch knows exactly why. “He makes decisions really quickly,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco on the latest episode of “49ers Game Plan.” “I think Kyle’s going to put a lot on quarterbacks in terms of a lot of information, even calling the plays. There’s a lot of verbiage to him.
NBC Sports

Walt Anderson explains ruling that took scoop-and-score off the board in Colts-Vikings

Fans of a team that blows a horn and beats a drum ultimately didn’t have to grab any pitchforks and torches and march from Minneapolis to Manhattan after Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, since the home team eventually won. Along the way, however, there was a very bad call that took a touchdown off the board that would have cut the score from 36-28 to 36-34, pending the extra point or two-point conversion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Some are trying to suggest the Sean Kugler “mistaken identity” claim is a reference to Steve Keim

The Cardinals have had a very strange year. There’s a wrinkle to the latest strangeness that makes it even stranger. Many first became aware that former Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler has filed an arbitration claim against the team via a tweet from Brett McMurphy, a college football insider with Action Network. McMurphy retweeted the press release from the law firm representing Kugler, and McMurphy mentioned the “mistaken identity” suggestion from Kugler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy