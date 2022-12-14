Read full article on original website
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
Jeff Jarrett Returned To Universal Studios At AEW Dark Tapings
AEW held double tapings of their weekly Dark series on Saturday at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Jeff Jarrett was among the names in action at the tapings. Jarrett was also in singles competition. This was likely a one-off appearance for Jarrett on the Dark series, but a homecoming for...
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer Discuss Mandy Rose WWE Release, Dreamer Says IMPACT Would Take Rose If AEW Won’t
On today’s edition of Busted Open Radio show hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer gave their thoughts on former NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose, and her sudden release from WWE following a leak on her subscription-based fan page. Click here for the latest update on Rose. Ray begins...
Eric Bischoff Talks Hulk Hogan Relationship, Helping Hogan After Suicide Concern, More
As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently released “Grateful,” the autobiography follow-up to to 2006’s “Controversy Creates Cash” book. Produced in partnership with “NITRO” author Guy Evans, Grateful covers Bischoff’s post-2006 career, including his WWE return, AEW involvement, TNA experience and more.
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
Backstage Updates on Sasha Banks from NJPW, WWE and AEW
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) reportedly negotiated her WWE exit back in the summer, and just finalized her NJPW deal last month. As we’ve noted, it’s been reported that Banks is set to have a limited per-appearance contract with NJPW, which will see her appear at the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan. A second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen if Banks will appear at both shows. It was also reported that Banks and WWE did not agree to a new contract as they were far apart on money, with Banks asking for a high number. Banks is set to make major money with NJPW as her fee is said to be “significantly higher” than what NJPW paid for Chris Jericho, making her the highest-paid contracted wrestler to NJPW and Stardom parent company Bushiroad. Specifics of Banks’ NJPW pay has not been revealed, but Jericho made $100,000 per appearance.
Sting Looks Back On Disastrous WCW Starrcade 1997 Main Event With Hulk Hogan: “I Don’t Know What Happened”
The Icon Sting recently spoke with The K&C Masterpiece about a wide range of topics, which included the Stinger reflecting on his infamous world title matchup against Hulk Hogan from WCW’s 1997 Starrcade pay-per-view, an event that had built up a match between the two for an entire year, but then underdelivered for fans.
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
AEW Announces Stipulations for Final Matches Between The Elite and Death Triangle
AEW has announced stipulations for the final two matches in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. As noted, Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M and PAC defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when Penta used the ring bell hammer to get the win. After the match, Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match on next week’s Holiday Bash show, and the challenge was accepted. Dynamite ended with Death Triangle up 3-1.
2022 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air Today On FOX
WWE taped this year’s Tribute to the Troops special last month after SmackDown went off the air. The 20th anniversary of the event will air later today, Saturday, December 17 at 2:30pm ET on FOX. WWE taped the following three matches for the special:. *Drew McIntyre & Sheamus &...
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean Waltman
The NWO, a stable that included Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, was created in the middle of the 1990s in WCW. Although Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the faction’s founding members, many more wrestlers passed through the group during the course of its existence. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, formerly...
Video: This Week’s NWA Powerrr Now Available On YouTube
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr has premiered on YouTube. You can see the video below for the episode, which aired Tuesday night on FITE TV:. Champions Series: Dak Draper and Mims vs. Trevor Murdoch and Rhettt Titus. Champions Series: Chris Adonis vs. Jax Dane. Champions Series: Alex Taylor vs....
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Taya Valkyrie vs. La Rosa Negra. Mercurio vs. Joe Alonzo. Ashley D’Ambrose and Max The...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Double Tapings, Roman Reigns, Big Title Match, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers later tonight and if you’d like to help with live spoilers, please e-mail me.
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Spoiler on Another Match for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
GCW Star Makes AEW Debut At Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz, a beloved regular to fans of GCW, nade her AEW debut at Saturday’s Dark tapings. Starkz has already wrestled for Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling in Japan. She is slated to make her MLW debut on January 7 at MLW Blood & Thunder. She wrestled Britt Baker at...
Matt Cardona Says He Thought AEW Would Offer Him Some Kind Of Deal After His Short Stint With The Company
Former NWA and GCW world champion Matt Cardona was the latest guest on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where Cardona discussed his short stint with AEW back in 2020 and how surprised he was that the promotion did not offer him anything substantial after his selected dates were finished. Check out his full thoughts on the subject, which also includes him discussing how much he loves setting his own schedule, below.
Braun Strowman Talks The Legacy Of Andre The Giant and Other Big Men In Wrestling History
WWE superstar and former Universal champion Braun Strowman recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, where the Monster Among Men discussed a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the legacy of the big man in wrestling and how he believes he will one day pull off a moonsault in a matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
