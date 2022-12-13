It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.

3 DAYS AGO