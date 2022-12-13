Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About The Scary Reason Why She And Ozzy Are Leaving America: We ‘Don’t Feel Safe Here’
Sharon Osbourne just made a shock and heart-breaking confession about her and husband Ozzy Osbourne’s future, revealing that they want to leave America because they are worried about their safety! Omg! SHARON OSBOURNE On Why She And OZZY Are L...
iheart.com
Music: Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years, Axl Rose, U2, Scott Weiland!
Pantera Play First Show In 21 Years. Pantera’s comeback is official. The legendary rock band performed its highly-anticipated first show in 21 years over the weekend at the Heaven & Hell Festival near Mexico City. And while the rockers’ return was welcomed by fans everywhere, the band is being wary of calling it a reunion.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding
One of country music‘s biggest rockstars married the love of his life back in October, as Hardy and Caleigh Ryan... The post HARDY and Wife Caleigh Ryan Get Special Shoutout From Ozzy Osbourne After Wedding appeared first on Outsider.
Why Led Zeppelin Drummer John Bonham Was Pissed Off By The Rolling Stones in 1972
Bonham was pissed off by The Rolling Stones in 1972 and didn’t hide his feelings, which wasn't unusual.
Gene Simmons Says Ace Frehley Was Right About Kiss’ ‘The Elder’
Gene Simmons now agrees with Ace Frehley's criticisms of Kiss' 1981 album Music From 'The Elder.'. Their dispute led to the guitarist's departure before Kiss made 1982's Creatures of the Night. But not before The Elder, with its full-album concept and orchestral elements, polarized fans and sold poorly. "When I...
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
NME
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich says he wasn’t “qualified” to play with Rush at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has opened up about his appearances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, saying he was stoked to perform AC/DC and Black Sabbath songs, but didn’t feel “qualified” enough to perform with Rush. At the first show – which...
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Watch this YouTuber switch Metallica and Pink Floyd guitar solos with jaw-dropping results
Bradley Hall plays Metallica’s Fade To Black and Pink Floyd’s Comfortably Numb solos like some sort of alchemist
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Watch Dave Mustaine's very first interview with Metallica back in March 1983
This rare footage from 1983 features the "hot new heavy metal band from LA" introducing themselves, before Mustaine name checks Angel Witch and Venom as his influences
Watch Pantera Play First Concert in Over 21 Years at Mexico Metal Fest
Pantera staged their first concert in over 21 years as the semi-reunited heavy metal band headlined Friday night at Mexico’s Hell & Heaven Metal Fest. The gig marked Pantera’s first concert since Aug. 2001: After initially going on hiatus, the metal legends broke up in 2003. A year later, guitarist and founding member “Dimebag Darrell” Abbott was killed onstage by a deranged fan at a Columbus, Ohio concert in Dec. 2004. Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, Abbott’s brother, died in 2018. The current Pantera lineup features singer Phil Anselmo alongside longtime bassist Rex Brown, with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax...
Some smart ass has created a Metallica skit pretending to be the band in the studio, and the Lars Ulrich impression has us screaming
YouTube Steve Terreberry acts out what he thinks happens at a standard Metallica studio session
Robert Plant’s Solo Songs Achieved What Led Zeppelin Never Could
Robert Plant’s solo songs did something Led Zeppelin never could -- win a major award.
Paul Stanley Says Kiss Is ‘Far From Done’ as Final Tour Rages On
Paul Stanley predicts Kiss fans will still get to see the band in some capacity even after they complete their End of the Road farewell tour and ostensibly retire from touring. "Kiss is like an army or a sports team," Stanley tells UCR ahead of his Saturday exhibition at Short...
The 40 Most-Played Songs on Rock Radio in 2022
It was quite a year for rock radio and all of the artists who found success through it. Despite the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music, radio is still widely-consumed in the U.S. In June, the Audio Today report from Nielsen confirmed that radio still reaches 93 percent of the U.S. [via Radio Ink]. The percentage is even higher than streaming platforms within the 18-34 age range, where radio reaches 87 percent and Spotify reaches 41 percent. The rest of the streaming services were even lower.
The Smile Announces Live Album Recorded at Montreux Jazz Festival
The Smile will release a new live album, The Smile at Montreux Jazz Festival July 2022, as a digital-only release on Dec. 14. The seven-track album includes songs from the band's debut LP, A Light for Attracting Attention, that were recorded live at the legendary annual festival held in Switzerland. Since its 1967 inception, the event has regularly drawn some of the biggest names in music, but this isn't the first time the Smile's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have performed at the festival. In 2003 they appeared with their other band Radiohead for a 24-song set.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
