Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
What TV channel is Boise State vs North Texas football today? Free live stream, Frisco Bowl Game odds (12/17/2022)
The Boise State Broncos will be hoping to reach 10 wins on the year if they can Knock off the North Texas Mean Green on their home turf in the 2022 Frisco Bowl Game taking place during Week 16 of the college football season and kicking off today on Saturday, December 17 at 6:15 p.m. PT/9:15 p.m. ET (8:15 p.m. CDT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
bronconationnews.com
Subscriber video series: Three-star DB commit Franklyn Johnson Jr. plans to ‘give it all I got’ at Boise State
Bronco Nation News caught up with three-star defensive back Franklyn Johnson Jr. of Little Elm (Texas) High School this week while in town to cover Boise State in the Frisco Bowl against North Texas. Johnson is set to sign with the Broncos on National Signing Day on Wednesday. This video...
BYU football gets help in the kicking game from a Boise State transfer
Will Ferrin, who is from Utah, announced on Twitter that he committed to the BYU Cougars football program after entering the transfer portal from Boise State.
bronconationnews.com
Boise State looking for first bowl win since 2017
FRISCO, Tex. – It’s been 1,827 days since Boise State last won a bowl game – five years to be exact. Leighton Vander Esch, the anchor for Boise State’s defense in a 38-28 win over Oregon in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, is getting ready to finish his fifth season for the Dallas Cowboys. Oregon’s quarterback in the game was rising NFL star Justin Herbert. Boise State football staff members Jabril Frazier and DeAndre Pierce were still on the roster.
Boise State, Bush Hamdan, and Bowl Musings -- could a celebrity be at the Frisco Bowl?!
Around the soft glow of the Christmas tree, your Bronco family takes a seat to discuss the reason for the season, the true meaning of this time of year. You sit on the floor with the intent of listening to your mother’s every word and absorbing her wisdom. Mom...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from veteran TE out of Boise State
Michigan State is revisiting the transfer portal to improve the roster for 2023. One position the Spartans have looked to build depth for is at tight end. On Thursday, Mel Tucker’s squad landed a commitment from Tyneil Hopper, a veteran TE out of Boise State. Originally a member of the 2018 recruiting class, Hopper has 22 career catches for 259 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Idaho Summer Baseball Team Moving to Casper
The Horseheads are gone, but the Spuds are coming. The Canyon County Spuds team -- a collegiate summer baseball team -- based in Caldwell, Idaho, announced Friday it will relocate to Casper as the Wyoming Spuds for the start of the 2023 season. "Casper is a fantastic city, rich in...
Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming
It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise
I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
Why You Won’t Find a Fun time in These Boring Cities in Idaho
Living in Twin Falls can at times be a little slow and boring. During the winter, many residents are stuck inside, and if you don't ski or snowboard, there isn't much to do. It is too cold to fish, too cold to kayak, and camping is out of the question without the proper equipment. The roads can be bad and make it tough to travel, and the cold months drag on. Sometimes living in a bigger city can be more fun, but in the state of Idaho, the cities may not be as fun as you think. Compared to other cities across the country, the towns and cities in Idaho may be a little too boring. What are the most fun cities in the country and how does Idaho compare to them?
Post Register
Sockeye Brewing adding new location in North Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sockeye Brewing is under construction on its latest addition to the Treasure Valley. The long-time Boise brewery has taken over the previous Garden Center location on Hill Rd. and 36th st. in North Boise. Construction is underway and planned to open to the public in...
KTVB
Longest-living black-headed grosbeak calls Boise Ridge home
The Intermountain Bird Observatory has been eyeing birds around Boise for nearly 30 years. This summer, they ran into a familiar face and unique banded grosbeak.
Nampa developing own comprehensive plan, specific area plans
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Some of Nampa’s development has troubled Mayor Debbie Kling. “We have historic single-family homes, and then right next to it is a duplex on a skinny lot,” Kling said at a special council meeting Thursday morning. “We’ve lost the sense of continuity in our community.”
Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes
Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
KTVB
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Man Wins 'Survivor' Season 43, Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, ID - A 52-year-old Idaho man has been crowned the winner of 'Survivor' Season 43 after not having a single vote cast against him all season. Mike "Gabler" Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, took home the $1 million prize on a nearly unanimous vote in the show's season finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
