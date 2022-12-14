Read full article on original website
N.J. Sales of Legally-Produced Marijuana to Adults Exceeded $116 Million from July to September
Sales of recreational cannabis for adults in New Jersey reached $116.5 million from July to September. Revenue of $146 million was announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday, up from $80 million reported previously. This increase is attributable to the first six months of legal adult-use cannabis sales in 13 dispensaries across the state, which took place between late April and early June.
Murphy Has Signed a Bill that Will Remove the Need for Prospective Teachers to Take a Certification Exam
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Friday that eliminates a state-mandated test for persons who want to teach in New Jersey, in part to alleviate the teacher shortage hurting schools across the state. A permanent standard teaching certificate can now be obtained without first passing the Education Teacher Performance Assessment...
A New Measure in New Jersey Would Provide Emergency Medical Attention to Anyone Staying in Homeless Shelters
Yvonne Lopez, a Democrat representing Middlesex County in the New Jersey Assembly, has introduced legislation that would make it legal for mental health professionals to give care to those in need who are residing at emergency homeless shelters. Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of The Rescue Mission of Trenton and spokesman...
Gopal Has Been Advocating for Legislation That Will Increase Prison Time for Repeat Offenders of Auto Theft.
OCEANSHIP At a news conference Thursday, state Sen. Vin Gopal announced a measure package to combat rising car thefts, including permitting law enforcement to imprison repeat offenders. Gopal said 14,300 automobiles were stolen in the state through November, up 9% from last year. It’s up 41% from 2020’s record low....
The Indian-American Couple Will Pay More than $420,000 to Resolve Kickback Allegations
Date: December 16th, 2005 Location: New York, NY (SocialNews.XYZ) A case involving claims of illicit bribes for patient referrals to a laboratory has resulted in a $422,789 settlement from an Indian-American couple. In violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute, the Texan couple of Dr. Vijesh Patel and Laju Patel, who served...
New Jersey Has Reported 22 Deaths and 1,891 Cases of C. O. V. I. D. The Number of Deaths and New Cases Has Not Decreased.
On Wednesday, New Jersey health officials announced 1,891 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 confirmed deaths. The state average for positive tests over the past week is 1,886, up 7% from the week before and up 37% from the previous month. In comparison to the seven-day average of 3,720 positive...
The Prices of These Foodstuffs Have Risen the Most in New Jersey.
You may notice that the rate of price increases for many items you buy on a weekly basis has slowed recently. The New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 counties in New Jersey, saw consumer price increases of 0.2% in November, according to data issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. This followed a 0.1% increase in October.
New Legislation From a New Jersey Legislator Targets Repeat Auto Thieves.
As the police chief of Freehold Township, George Baumann has witnessed the same individuals enter and exit the courthouse after being apprehended for attempted or actual vehicle theft. Baumann stated, “They are young — if not minors, then young adults… and then they return because it is profitable.”...
Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.
Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
The New York and New Jersey Bridge and Tunnel Tolls Are Going Up
State of New Jersey (PIX11) The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has decided to increase tolls by one dollar on all of the bridges and tunnels it operates. These hikes were approved by a unanimous vote of the Port Authority Board on Thursday night. Off-peak E-ZPass tolls...
The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls
With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
N.j., Pa. Monuments Return to Easton-phillipsburg Free Bridge (Photos)
Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.
Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.
On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
With $1.1 Billion in November Bets, New Jersey Sportsbooks Near Online Casino Revenue Record
With a total of $1.1 billion, November was New Jersey’s second-best month for sports betting handling in all of 2022. The most recent monthly numbers were provided earlier today by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE). Notably, when December figures are announced in early 2023, the Garden...
Queens, Nj Guy Arrested for Providing Cryptocurrency to ISIS.
The Department of Justice claims that on Wednesday, they detained a guy from Queens and another from New Jersey for providing financial support to ISIS via cryptocurrency and other ways. They were arrested on Wednesday morning, along with a man from Virginia and a man from Canada, after hearing testimony...
Is Route 9 in Lakewood, New Jersey, the Most Congested in All of Ocean County?
When I consider the worst traffic spots in Ocean County, several come to mind. I also know that those of you reading this at home will disagree. The number of cars on the roads in Ocean County has steadily increased during our time here. When we originally moved into our...
Because of the Nor’easter Expected to Hit New York and New Jersey on Friday, Schools in Both States Will Be Closed or Have Delayed Openings.
Schools in many parts of New York and New Jersey have stated that they will open later than usual on Friday due to the strong coastal storm that is expected to bring snow, heavy rain, and significant wind gusts to the area. : Google – Latest News, Breaking Stories, and...
Winter Storm Forces School Cancellations and Timetable Adjustments in New Jersey (Friday, Dec. 16, 2022)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the schedules of several school districts have been adjusted as a result of a winter storm that was forecast to bring snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in some areas, the potential for ice, widespread rainfall totals of 2 inches, and strong gusty winds.
N.J. Live Outage Map: Tens of Thousands without Power After Coastal Storm
Damage from the powerful coastal storm that has been battering New Jersey since Thursday morning has left thousands without electricity. Nearly 10,000 power outages were reported across the state by 9:30 p.m., with the vast majority affecting areas served by JCP&L. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for Atlantic,...
Winter Storm in New Jersey Closes Schools and Changes Schedules (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022)
Some New Jersey school districts have altered their Thursday, December 15, 2022 schedules due to the impending arrival of a coastal storm that is forecast to deliver a wintry combination of snow, ice, sleet, heavy rain, and gusty winds to the state. From Thursday at noon to Friday at midnight,...
