N.J. Sales of Legally-Produced Marijuana to Adults Exceeded $116 Million from July to September

Sales of recreational cannabis for adults in New Jersey reached $116.5 million from July to September. Revenue of $146 million was announced by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission on Friday, up from $80 million reported previously. This increase is attributable to the first six months of legal adult-use cannabis sales in 13 dispensaries across the state, which took place between late April and early June.
A New Measure in New Jersey Would Provide Emergency Medical Attention to Anyone Staying in Homeless Shelters

Yvonne Lopez, a Democrat representing Middlesex County in the New Jersey Assembly, has introduced legislation that would make it legal for mental health professionals to give care to those in need who are residing at emergency homeless shelters. Mary Gay Abbott-Young, president of The Rescue Mission of Trenton and spokesman...
The Prices of These Foodstuffs Have Risen the Most in New Jersey.

You may notice that the rate of price increases for many items you buy on a weekly basis has slowed recently. The New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 counties in New Jersey, saw consumer price increases of 0.2% in November, according to data issued by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday. This followed a 0.1% increase in October.
Under New Jersey’s Most Recent Proposed Merger, Two Hospitals Would Become One.

Cooper University Health Care in Camden will acquire Cape Regional Health System next year, improving medical services in southern New Jersey. Cooper’s second huge announcement in three months. In September, Camden Healthcare announced a $2 billion expansion that will add three clinical care and education facilities and 100 patient rooms.
The New York and New Jersey Bridge and Tunnel Tolls Are Going Up

State of New Jersey (PIX11) The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has decided to increase tolls by one dollar on all of the bridges and tunnels it operates. These hikes were approved by a unanimous vote of the Port Authority Board on Thursday night. Off-peak E-ZPass tolls...
The Port Authority’s $8.3 Billion Budget Is Dominated by Increases in Bridge and Tunnel Tolls

With an annual budget of $8.3 billion, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is larger than the economies of eight other states combined. Although neither of these places is very large or populous, this is still a sizable sum for the organisation that manages the metropolitan area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels, and rapid transit system (PATH).
N.j., Pa. Monuments Return to Easton-phillipsburg Free Bridge (Photos)

Following an absence of one year, the Pennsylvania and New Jersey flags that once graced the Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge are once again waving to passing cars. On Wednesday morning, workers from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission returned the New Jersey state seal’s golden monument to its perch atop the east tower of the river span and the Pennsylvania state seal to its perch atop the west tower.
Nasa Rocket Launch on Friday May Be Visible From N.J., N.Y., and Pa.

On Friday, if the predicted cloud cover holds, residents of at least some of New Jersey may be able to see a rocket launch from Virginia. a.k.a. The Rocket Laboratory The first American Electron rocket launch has been delayed twice, but is finally set for this coming Friday at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. The launch time is between 6 and 8 o’clock in the evening. There are alternative launch dates available through December 20 if Friday isn’t possible.
Queens, Nj Guy Arrested for Providing Cryptocurrency to ISIS.

The Department of Justice claims that on Wednesday, they detained a guy from Queens and another from New Jersey for providing financial support to ISIS via cryptocurrency and other ways. They were arrested on Wednesday morning, along with a man from Virginia and a man from Canada, after hearing testimony...
N.J. Live Outage Map: Tens of Thousands without Power After Coastal Storm

Damage from the powerful coastal storm that has been battering New Jersey since Thursday morning has left thousands without electricity. Nearly 10,000 power outages were reported across the state by 9:30 p.m., with the vast majority affecting areas served by JCP&L. The National Weather Service issued wind advisories for Atlantic,...
