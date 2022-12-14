Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Legendary Restaurant Returns After Destroyed By FireGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Celebrity Chef Doesn't Equate to Good TacosGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages
For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Valley pet stores must pay $120K following AG investigation
PHOENIX — A chain of Valley pet stores must pay the state $120,000 in restitution after they were investigated for allegedly not providing accurate information regarding where it was sourcing dogs from. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced this week that local residents who had bought a puppy from...
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
KOLD-TV
Pima County prepares to receive a record 1,200 asylum seekers a day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s believed after several delays, that the border policy Title 42 will end Dec. 21. Title 42 is not an immigration policy, it’s a CDC pandemic health policy which prohibits asylum seekers from entering the US. When it ends, it’s believed there...
thisistucson.com
From thrifting to woodworking: this local maker makes handcrafted home items out of wood
Emily White has spent the last two years designing and crafting wooden houseware items with a tiny touch of Tucson for her online shop dubbed “La Vida. Taprūt.”. A small cactus silhouette, with roots beneath it, is delicately stamped into many of White’s designs including the cutting boards, paddles, catchalls and even wooden bench scrapers.
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police hope people will add camera to registry to fight crime, build relationships
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s camera registry is up and running. It’s your chance to register a security camera on your property with the department in hopes of catching criminals. Police are hoping this new initiative will help build relationships and help them...
thisistucson.com
70 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Dec. 15-18 🔦🐱🫖
Another weekend of twinkling lights, visits with Santa and local markets. But that's not it! Also happening this weekend: the Downtown Parade of Lights, menorah lightings, cocktails with one of our favorite book groups, the 86-year-old tradition Las Posadas, trivia centered around "The Office," the chance to sample more than a dozen sparkling wines, a meet-and-greet with the Grinch, late-night rollerskating at Skate Country ... and MORE ✨
KOLD-TV
10 days left for Winterhaven Festival of Lights, reminder to slow down while driving
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With thousands of people expected to head to Winterhaven this weekend, police and people who live there want to make sure this holiday favorite doesn’t turn into a tragedy. Neighbors say that while the first week of the Winterhaven Festival of Lights has...
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened in the 3200 block of West Dakota Street around 7 a.m. The PCSD said there...
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
AZFamily
Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year
For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property.
Man saves dog during javelina attack
A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive.
Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage
Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday. Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
Comments / 0