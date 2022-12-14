"Myah was truly an answer to our prayer," Shelby Faltynski said of welcoming a daughter into her family after she was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box months earlier An Indiana police officer and his wife are officially parents to an infant girl who was dropped off at a baby box when she was less than a day old. Bruce Faltynski, a Mishawaka police officer, and his wife Shelby Faltynski adopted their daughter Myah months after she was surrendered at a location in Lake County, according to...

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 23 DAYS AGO