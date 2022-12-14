Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
A look at how the ex-president left America’s national security secrets exposed
New York Times correspondent Mike Schmidt, executive producer of Showtime’s “The Circus” John Heilemann, and former FBI special agent Clint Watts discuss new reporting in the New York Times that lays out just how easy it would have been for thousands of Mar-a-Lago guests to get to governments documentsDec. 16, 2022.
Stephen Miller is on a crusade to help white men. And it’s working.
Stephen Miller was one of the most strident anti-immigrant, white-nationalist sympathizers in former President Donald Trump’s administration. And, believe me, sticking out for that reason in that administration is really saying something. After maligning foreigners who want to come to America, Miller is now on a mission to eradicate...
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
Arizona House speaker reacts to Jan. 6 committee considering recommending charges against Trump
In the lead up to the final public meeting of the January 6 committee, members say they are seriously considering recommending criminal charges of insurrection, obstruction and conspiracy against former President Trump. Arizona House speaker, Rusty Bowers, says the events on January 6 “shouldn’t be tolerated in our country,” and that he is “comfortable” with Trump being charged.Dec. 17, 2022.
‘Obscene and unprecedented’: Text messages reveal GOP calls to overturn 2020 election results
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA), Member of House Judiciary Committee and Representative for Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District speaks with Yasmin Vossoughian about Mark Meadows’ text messages, the upcoming January 6 report, and the House Committee’s hearings on guns this week on the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting.Dec. 17, 2022.
Senate poised to close loophole at heart of heart of Trump fake elector scheme
Senator Amy Klobuchar talks with Alex Wagner about progress being made on the Electoral Reform Act which clarifies the process for certifying electoral votes in a presidential election so people like Paul Gosar and Ted Cruz can't take it upon themselves to obstruct the will of American voters.Dec. 16, 2022.
How progressives have failed to heed President Johnson's warning
Decades after President Lyndon Johnson warned the country must agree that the government must play a role in uplifting Black Americans and other disadvantaged groups, progressives have yet to heed Johnson's warning, writes historian Mark Updegrove.Dec. 16, 2022.
Why has Biden managed to put together so many bipartisan wins?
When President Joe Biden held a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House this week, he took care to emphasize its bipartisan support:. “Let us think about today: December 13, 2022, a day when, thanks to Democrats and Republicans, we finally protect marriage rights in federal law.”
Watch: Rep. Kinzinger gives final speech as congressman
Rep. Adam Kinzinger gave his final speech as a congressman reflecting on his work and the country’s past. “We must remove the blindfold of politics and govern for all Americans when we are executing our duties," said Kinzinger.Dec. 15, 2022.
Millhiser: ‘Griswold is probably safe’ with the current Supreme Court
Daughter of American detained in Iran: It's Biden's 'duty' to bring American hostages home
Three Americans are currently imprisoned in Iran, including Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz, both wrongfully detained since 2018. Sharghi’s daughters, Hannah and Ariana, and Tahbaz’s daughter Tara sit down with Andrea Mitchell to talk about the imprisonment of their fathers and to urge the White House to take action to bring them home. After the fire in Evin Prison, “we thought he was dead. We didn’t get to speak to him for two days,” says Ariana. “This is a humanitarian issue, and it should be separate from policy and politics. And we need to put patriotism before the politics and make those difficult decisions, as we saw him make with Brittney Griner, to do what he needs to do to bring them home,” says Tara. “He could have died, and their lives are not just sitting around until it's politically convenient for the White House to make this decision. It needs to happen urgently,” says Hannah.Dec. 15, 2022.
Biden is slacking on his anti-death penalty pledge while states, world take action
On his way to defeating Donald Trump, whose administration brought back the federal death penalty and went on an execution spree, Joe Biden said he’d work to end capital punishment. Specifically, Biden’s 2020 campaign website said, under a bullet point titled “Eliminate the death penalty”:. Over...
Anti-abortion activists take page from environmentalist playbook to target abortion pills
Caroline Kitchener, reporter for the Washington Post, talks with Alex Wagner about new strategies by anti-abortion activists to attack abortion pills, from banning web sites that sell them to testing wastewater to claim that abortion pills are producing toxic waste. Dec. 16, 2022.
Biden releases most JFK assassination records — but withholds thousands
While MBS undermines America, Joe Biden has his back on Yemen
Few people noticed, but the United States Senate came very close to ending America’s complicity in Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen earlier this week. But the very same person who had vowed to end that war intervened and stopped the Senate from taking action — President Joe Biden. The White House feared that the Senate resolution would have emboldened the Yemeni Houthi movement. But Biden may have instead signaled the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) that, even as he continues to undermine the United States, America still has his back.
